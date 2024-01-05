"Get'em": Jayson Tatum promotes latest 'arena and away' colorways of his Jordan sneaker line worth $120

The rising NBA star, Jayson Tatum, has now emerged as a new synonym for sneaker sensation. With the release of his signature sneaker line, Tatum 1, at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, he wowed enthusiasts with his on-court prowess while showcasing his sleek and stylish kicks, ultimately walking away with the coveted MVP trophy.

Tatum took to his Instagram handle to laud the fans of his sneaker line for his latest release. The Boston Celtics power forward reposted a story from his sneaker page, Tatumkicks, and wrote:

Get 'em

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum

The Jordan Tatum 1 Arena fits comes from the same sneaker line, the Jordan Tatum 1, which is the debut signature shoe in Jayson Tatum’s signature series with Jordan Brand. As the lightest performance basketball shoe in the Beaverton brand’s current catalog, the Tatum 1 boasts a foam-wrapped plastic frame underfoot housing an uncaged Zoom Air unit.

Jayson Tatum sneaker got it's name changed with time

The Jordan Tatum 1 "Arena Fits" was earlier named as the Jordan Tatum 1 "Desert Camo" around October 2023. Before its' final release, it was an eagerly anticipated addition to the Jordan Tatum 1 line of signature shoes. However, in October, uncertain of its final naming, the Sneaker News X/Twitter handle named the sneaker 'Bleached Tie Dye.'

Expand Tweet

The stylish colorway will be available for purchase from Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand stores, both online and in-store. Ideal for sneaker enthusiasts of all ages, the "Arena Fits" sneakers will be offered in full family sizing options, which include men, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant variants.

Each variant has its set price: $120 for men, $90 for grade school, $75 for preschool, and $55 for toddler/infant sizes. This diverse range of sizes ensures that this much-anticipated release will cater to a wide audience.

Jayson Tatum's collaboration with Jordan Brand has captivated fans, blending his on-court energy and dynamic prowess with his off-court style. This model further expanded its lineup with new styles, such as the Cool Grey and Wave Runner varieties in the holiday 2023 season.

Overall, the Jordan Tatum 1 "Arena Fits" is set to be a highly sought-after addition to the Jordan Brand's basketball sneaker lineup. With its unique color scheme and connection to Jayson Tatum, these sneakers are expected to be a symbol of both style and performance, appealing to a broad audience of basketball fans, sneaker collectors, and fashion enthusiasts alike.