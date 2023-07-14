“Get the f**k off the bus” – Dan Patrick reveals Wilt Chamberlain straight up denying to sign autograph on team bus

Wilt Chamberlain's unique career and place in NBA history can't be denied. Nowadays, his reputation is somewhat of an urban legend. And many of the stories regarding the 7-foot-1 legend come from word of mouth, with fans and former teammates sharing stories about his life and career.

As Hall of Famer Jerry West spoke about the man, the myth, the legend on the "Dan Patrick Show," Patrick recalled a time when he was just a young fan eager to get autographs from the NBA's biggest stars.

As he remembered, he was fortunate enough to get West's autograph, but when he tried to get an autograph from Chamberlain, he got a unique memory instead.

"You guys came into Cincinnati, and the Royals beat you, and I got your autograph, and I got Bill Sharman, I got everybody but Wilt," Patrick said. "And Wilt sat in the first seat on the bus, and after the game I saw him there and he didn't sign my autograph.

"I walked on the bus, I took one step up, and I said, 'Mr. Chamberlain, would you sign my autograph?' And he stood up and he said, 'Get the f**k off the bus!' And that was my encounter with Wilt."

From his beginnings as a standout member of the Harlem Globetrotters to a legendary career that sees him hold 72 NBA records, Chamberlain did it all. Accomplishments like averaging 30 points and 20 rebounds per game over the course of a season and scoring 100 points in a game baffle fans.

Jerry West reacts to Wilt Chamberlain snubbing Dan Patrick

At the time of Dan Patrick's story, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West played together on the LA Lakers. Given that, the situation must fall sometime between 1968 and 1973, the period Chamberlain was with the Lakers.

As West recalled, things were different back then, and not just because he and Chamberlain were young NBA stars. Now, fans don't have access to the player buses, nor would a fan be able to step onto a bus like Patrick did.

Between security guards and safety protocols, players take back routes into the arenas for games, with security checkpoints along the way.

After the two shared a laugh about Patrick's story, West said:

"Well, that was probably not what you expected I'm guessing. Today, not only the security guard but the entrance to the bus is really protected, because it's usually under the arena. It's really changed."

Given that fans and analysts don't have access to troves of interviews and gameplay footage of Chamberlain, stories like Patrick's are always appreciated.

