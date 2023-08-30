"Get the f**k out of here": Gilbert Arenas unleashes fiery response as Noah Lyles disses the NBA

Noah Lyles’ contention that NBA winners don’t deserve the title of world champions has sparked a heated debate. Many, including non-athletes, have lambasted the star runner for his opinion.

On Gil’s Podcast, the issue was contentiously argued. Gilbert Arenas asked Rashad McCants if his former team in Lebanon had a chance to beat the Denver Nuggets.

McCants’ response that his team had a chance to win against the Nuggets set off “Agent Zero:”

(16:50 mark)

“No, you can’t! Get the f**k out of here.”

Kenyon Martin was just as pissed off with McCants' answer and reacted in the same way.

Gilbert Arenas went on a long rant about why Rashad McCants and Noah Lyles couldn’t be more wrong:

“Whoever the Greece champion is, we’re gonna wipe through them, correct? Serbia, we’re gonna wipe through them, right? Germany? … The best players are not there ‘cause they’re all in the NBA. ... Are you not realizing that?

“Greek the Freak [Antetokounmpo], he will be with the f**king Bucks not with whatever stupid a**ed team. We’re not talking about the country.

"We’re not talking about the France team, the whole country of France. We’re talking about the best team in France. … Everyone on the Spain team will not be on one club team. … When we play that team, it’s a bunch of f**king has-beens, a bunch of Americans that’s 38, 39-year-old has-beens.

The McDonald’s Championship previously served as a platform where the champions from different leagues could compete. An NBA team won in each of its nine-year existence. Twice, though, an American team nearly lost in the competition but eventually emerged as the winner.

Gilbert Arenas capped off his point with this:

(17:18 mark)

“For the Denver Nuggets to go around the US to play a bunch of sorry-a**ed teams is a waste of f**king time. The best Euros [players] will be on the NBA team not on the f**king team that won the Euro Cup.”

Gilbert Arenas the best NBA players are still Americans

Gilbert Arenas fiercely defended the NBA’s collection of talents, particularly the Americans. He had this to say about why the best players are still from the US:

“You know they say “Joker” [Jokic] is the best player. Then, let’s do individual skill work, one-on-one! Is he the best player in the world now? Is he gonna beat Kevin Durant one-on-one? Is he gonna beat LeBron James one-on-one? F**k no!"

Brandon Jennings and Rashad McCants disagreed with Arenas here. The two insisted that the Europeans run the league now. Jennings even dared Arenas to name someone who could beat Giannis Antetokounmpo in a mano-a-mano match.

For McCants, Jokic’s skills are underrated because of his passing. He added that teams force the two-time MVP to dish out to teammates as he is nearly unstoppable.

Noah Lyles’ controversial comments have created a storm. Based on the reactions of former players, it’s a topic that isn’t going to die any time soon.

