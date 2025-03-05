"Get Flagg. Fire Nico." - NBA fans react to Mavericks' chances in Cooper Flagg sweepstakes after Kyrie Irving injury

Cooper Flagg is considered the top prospect in this year's draft class, and the Dallas Mavericks expect to grab him before others do. The team is still reeling from the tragic news that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL on Monday and won't be returning this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now that the odds of the Mavericks making noise in this year's postseason are slim, they turn their attention to the draft as they join the list of teams hoping to land the first overall pick. Cooper Flagg has had a stellar freshman season, leading the Duke Blue Devils to the top of the college basketball world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Flagg impressed NBA scouts over the summer with his performance against members of Team USA. The Mavericks are in a spot where they can tank for Flagg and be contenders next season once Irving and Anthony Davis return.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Mavericks' season might be over, but fans aren't done piling on general manager Nico Harrison after he traded away Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Fans fear Harrison would do the same thing with Cooper Flagg and weren't afraid to say so.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Get Flagg. Fire Nico. Or else he’ll trade him right as he hits his peak," another fan tweeted, calling out Harrison.

Other fans sympathized for the team and Anthony Davis.

"Kinda late to raise the Flagg, but i’d love for AD to get it. He doesn’t deserve this," one fan tweeted.

"This would be CRAZY. Theres no way it happens but it would still be crazy," one fan tweeted.

Ad

"Let the TANKING begin," another fan tweeted.

Even if the Mavericks don't get Cooper Flagg, they can still secure a top talent in the draft

The Dallas Mavericks have the 13th best odds of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. They might move up as they lose games. But, they should focus on players in their expected range. Prospects like Nolan Traore and Derik Queen have been mocked in the scope of the Mavericks' pick and could give the team a boost heading into next season.

Ad

When he made the trade for Davis at the deadline, Harrison told Mavericks fans he did so because he wanted to build a win-now team. If the team can bring in an impactful rookie to complement Davis and Irving, they can return next year as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference.

There is still reason for optimism about the Dallas Mavericks' future, but the team faces a tough stretch as it hopes for the best, both with the draft lottery and the recovery of its two stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback