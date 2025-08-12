"Get these guys outta here": Kyle Kuzma makes demands clear in scathing message amid ESPN billion-dollar talent exodus

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma responded to reports of ESPN letting go of its podcasting talents. Commentator Pablo Torre referred to a June 2023 report where, as part of a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative at Disney, ESPN laid off around 20 high-profile commentators, analysts and hosts. These cuts were part of Disney’s broader targets, including a goal to reduce costs by $5.5 billion, and ESPN’s layoffs represented only a fraction of the company-wide effort.“So if you think about Zach [Lowe] and Bill Simmons and Ryan Rosillo and Dan Lebitard and Colin Cowherd and throw me in there somewhere in the rotation if you want, but just like down the list, right?&quot; Torre said.“So that's Metal Ark, that's The Ringer, that's The Volume, that's some other stuff that's emerging. If you were to collect all of those guys and just do the math on that, ESPN legitimately let over a billion dollars walk out the door.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKuzma gave a scathing response to the story. The former Lakers star wrote in the comment section:“Nahhh get these guys outta here we want real analysis not bulls**t.”Kyle Kuzma’s comment/Instagram @frontofficesportsIn September, ESPN laid off senior NBA analyst Zach Lowe, a prominent figure behind The Lowe Post podcast. His departure triggered strong backlash from fellow media figures, including Bill Simmons, who criticized ESPN’s shifting priorities toward louder personalities over thoughtful analysis.Moreover, ESPN also quietly parted ways with Shannon Sharpe following the settlement of a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit in July. Sharpe hosted two popular podcasts, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, and was reportedly in discussions for a major new podcast deal before the suit surfaced.Kyle Kuzma hosts celebrity golf tournamentThrough his foundation, Kyle Kuzma hosted a celebrity golf tournament at the prestigious Shell Bay Club in Hallandale Beach, Florida. It began with an exclusive welcome dinner at Delilah Miami on July 17, followed by an 80-player celebrity golf event on July 18.Kuzma spoke on the deep personal meaning of the event, saying:&quot;Bringing this tournament back for a second year is incredibly meaningful because it represents so much more than a day on the course. It’s a reflection of what my family and I value most: community, connection and showing up for others.Notable participants included NBA legends and celebrities such as Doc Rivers, Alonzo Mourning, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Odell Beckham Jr., Daunte Culpepper and Tim Hardaway Jr.The Kyle Kuzma Foundation raised over $1 million from the second annual event, surpassing the approximately $825,000 raised in its inaugural edition.