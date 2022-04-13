"'Get the hell out, I don’t want you in here,' to the point where Jeanie Buss is pulling them" - Stephen A. Smith on what LA Lakers need from their next coach

The LA Lakers have been eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament and will be facing a long and uncertain offseason. With significant cap space constraints, very limited draft capital and already a head-coaching vacancy, LA’s summer couldn’t have gotten off to a more difficult start.

Frank Vogel was the easiest and most convenient chip to drop to start the expected changes this summer. Who they will hire as his replacement will be the bigger question. More importantly, what should the Hollywood squad be looking at to bounce back from this catastrophic season?

In an episode of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith gave a fiery explanation about the kind of coach the LA Lakers must have:

“You know what you really, really, need? You really need a dude that will curse you the hell out! That will make the Rambises of the world scared to be in a meeting with you. You need to be the kind of coach that says, ‘Get the hell out, I don’t want you in here,’ to the point where Jeanie Buss is pulling them because she don’t want the drama.”

The veteran ESPN sports analyst went on to suggest something unorthodox for the coach to pull off what could be a thankless job next season:

“See, sometimes, you gotta create hell to generate peace. You gotta do it! You gotta be that person, you gotta be that dude.”

Getting that kind of coach, though, would be easier said than done. There are only a few coaches in the NBA who could get in the face of the LA Lakers’ Big 3 and call them out when necessary. The coaches in question are reasonably enjoying their respective situations.

Names like Tyronn Lue, Erik Spoelstra, Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers and Quin Snyder have all been linked to the LA Lakers' coaching vacancy. Except for Snyder, who’s dealing with rumblings of unrest in the Utah Jazz camp, the aforementioned coaches are well-entrenched and firmly established with their respective teams.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops



The two favorites around the league to take over the position in LA are 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.



(@JakeLFischer) The Lakers are expected to relieve Frank Vogel of head coaching duties irregardless of how their season ends.The two favorites around the league to take over the position in LA are 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. The Lakers are expected to relieve Frank Vogel of head coaching duties irregardless of how their season ends. The two favorites around the league to take over the position in LA are 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.(@JakeLFischer) https://t.co/P0aCpDzpjd

Snyder’s been doing an incredible job with the Jazz, at least in the regular season, but he’s been guiding Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as superstars. Whatever drama these two teammates have had over the years, managing the trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will pose a different challenge.

Stephen A. Smith calls for LA Lakers to come up with new front office

The LA Lakers' epic failures this season should be reason enough to fire the front office, according to Stephen A. Smith. [Photo: New York Post]

For Stephen A. Smith, a simple coaching change will not have any impact on the LA Lakers’ first of big offseason changes. He wants team owner Jeanie Buss to run the team better by hiring a more competent front office.

There have been rumors of an internal power struggle and the front office meddling with former head coach Vogel’s game plan and roster maneuvers. If these were to continue, the new head coach would be in for what could be another embarrassing season.

Here's what the First Take anchor had to say about the needed changes in the Lakers’ brass:

“They don’t even have to hire me, Jay [Williams]. Just give me a month on the job, I’ll do it for free. I’ll clean that front office in 30 days. In 30 days!”

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I would like Jeanie Buss to explain on the record why she feels that the coaching staff did a worse job than the front office this season. I think that's information that the fans deserve to know, assuming Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis are retained this offseason. I would like Jeanie Buss to explain on the record why she feels that the coaching staff did a worse job than the front office this season. I think that's information that the fans deserve to know, assuming Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis are retained this offseason.

It will be interesting to see the changes that will take place within the Lakers organization during their extended offseason.

