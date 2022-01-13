"Get it mama face" - LeBron James sends out encouraging message after daughter Zhuri posts new dance routine

LeBron James has heaped praise on his daughter Zhuri James, after the 7-year-old hopped onto a Tik Tok trend with Candice Craig her dance instructor. The youngest in the James family makes sure to hop on all trends and has some crazy dance moves up her sleeves. Craig, who is also a business owner, loves spending time with Zhuri, who has loads of energy during their rehearsals.

Despite having a busy season with the LA Lakers. LeBron James does not shy away from his parental duties. He is in constant support of his children and regularly sends out love via his multiple social media accounts.

The 37-year-old added a video of Zhuri James and Candice Craig dancing to the song, You Want to Bamba? by the artist Royal Sadness. He also added a small message in appreciation of the work his little princess put in, saying:

"Ayyyyyeeeeeee!!!!! Get it Mama Face"

Candice Craig posted the dance video to her Instagram story and tagged LeBron James to it. She wrote a message on it, which read as:

"The attitude she is going in and out has me weakkk, let's go Z!!."

Undoubtedly Zhuri has got all of the sass and groove from LeBron James. She oozes confidence in all her dance videos and definitely has a bright future ahead. With LeBron James as her father, Zhuri certainly has a mentor who will guide her the right way. Her Instagram account has over 400k followers and if she keeps going, Zhuri may give her dad a tough competition of being a better Instagrammer.

LeBron James has been a wonderful father to his children

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

One would imagine that as a professional athlete and business owner, LeBron has one of the more busier schedules in the James household. However, none of that stops him from spending time with his family. James has three children, who he devotes a lot of his time to.

Bryce and Bronny James are both promising basketball players and it is not a stretch to assume the pair get their fair share of playing tips from their father. As far as Zhuri is concerned, she has a budding YouTube channel, with over 207 thousand subscribers.

LeBron James is constantly seen pampering her and posting her dance videos on social media. The 37 year old regularly shares photo updates and clips on social media of all of his three children and their various achievements.

Growing up the three siblings might feel as though they have a lot of pressure on them to achieve great things. What with their father being arguably one of the greatest sports personalities in American Sports and all.

But LeBron James seemingly made sure that the weight of expectations does not get to them. His constant support and reassurance should prove to be a big motivation for them as they continue their pursuits.

LeBron James certainly has every reason to be proud of his children, as they have all displayed their talents at a young age. Bronny and Bryce are both doing well on the court for Sierra Canyon. Meanwhile, Zhuri, the youngest of the three kids, has shown her abilities as an entertainer

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the three have a long way to go if they are to make a career out of their aforementioned hobbies. But with their superstar dad backing them, they can certainly move forward with the utmost confidence that they have been afforded every opportunity in the world.

Edited by David Nyland