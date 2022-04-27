"Get Kyrie out of here" - Colin Cowherd wants Kevin Durant to force Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn Nets setup

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd wants Kevin Durant to take control of the Brooklyn Nets and force Kyrie Irving out of the team. The Nets are coming off an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

On "The Herd," Cowherd urged Durant to go to the Nets ownership and trade Irving out of the team. Irving played in just 29 regular season games due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance. Brooklyn were the favorites to win the NBA championship but ended the postseason without winning a game. Cowherd said:

"This type of guy is all over the internet. He's almost always anonymous, and he's always a loser. Tells you how much he knows about the world. Way out of his territory, his confines... KD has to go to the owner and the front office and say, 'Get Kyrie out of here.'"

The Brooklyn Nets' season was disappointing overall, from the Kyrie Irving vaccine drama to Kevin Durant's injury midway through the season. James Harden forced his way out, and the Nets acquired Ben Simmons. There was even more drama towards the end with Simmons.

Cowherd further explained that Durant is not known for being a leader and will not confront his teammates, especially a close friend like Irving. He added that the Warriors have benefitted from Durant leaving them for Brooklyn. Golden State could win the title this season, just three years removed from Durant's departure. Cowhered added:

"He's not going to confront Kyrie; it's not who he is. You gotta go upstairs. You gotta ask the owner; you gotta ask the boss, 'Get him out of here.' They're already laughing at you at Golden State and everybody else is going to be too. Do what you're uncomfortable doing, or this could be a sad, sad ending."

What's next for Kevin Durant and the Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets were the second-most disappointing team of the season, behind the LA Lakers. The Nets were supposed to win the NBA title, but they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn heads into a very interesting offseason now.

Kevin Durant's extension kicks in, so he's not going anywhere. Kyrie Irving has a player option, but he'll likely sign a max contract to stay in Brooklyn. Steve Nash will get one last chance to prove himself, as the Nets have been hampered by a lot of injuries and drama this season.

The main problem for the Nets is their roster and how they can rebuild it on a limited budget. Most of their players will become free agents, and the Nets will have to overhaul the roster. Add the fact that they have to bring in players who can play defense, so it could be a tough summer for the Nets front office.

