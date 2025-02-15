"Get to learn from Luka now" - Lakers' Dalton Knecht makes feelings known on moving on from rescinded trade

The LA Lakers seemed to have pulled off one of steals of the 2024 NBA draft when they selected Dalton Knecht with the 17th pick. Just under eight months later, though, it looked like Knecht was on his way out.

A historic trade to bring Luka Doncic to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis left the team without an established center. The Lakers were eager to bring in a big man, and moved swiftly to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that saw Knecht go the other way. After that trade fell through when Williams reportedly failed his medical, Knecht found himself back on the Lakers sideline.

Dalton Knecht featured in the NBA's Rising Stars game in San Francisco on Friday. He opened up about his return to the Lakers and having the opportunity to play with some of the game's greats.

"It's strange. One of the few people that’s ever gotten traded and then come back," said Knecht. "Glad to be back and be a part of the team. Get to learn from Luka now."

Doncic is considered one of the league's elite scorers. Last season, he led the league with 33.9 points per game and finished third in the MVP voting. A young player like Dalton Knecht should learn a lot working alongside the Slovenian superstar.

There's no doubting Knecht's talent on the court. The 6-foot-6 rookie can play the guard or the forward position. He has an exceptional jump shot and showed off explosive speed and an impressive vertical leap during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Knecht and Doncic have a similar skillset, so it will be interesting to see how coach JJ Redick utilizes Knecht in the coming months. The Lakers have a plethora of talent at the guard position, with Knecht, Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton, Jordan Goodwin and Cam Redish, all capable of playing the position.

Dalton Knecht speaks on how his brief trade to the Charlotte Hornets "felt like a movie"

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn ImagesImagn)

Trades are common in the NBA, but some of the younger players in the league may not realize just how quickly a transaction can take place. Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was caught off guard when he heard the news that he was part of a trade package to bring Mark Williams to Southern California.

Following the Lakers' loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the 23-year-old spoke about the chaotic week.

"It was a crazy time. It felt like a movie," said Knecht per ESPN.

The former Tennessee star also shared his thoughts about the business side of the game and his conversations with coach JJ Redick and team GM Rob Pelinka.

"I just want to go hoop. I told that to JJ and Rob. I get it's a business, so at the end of the day. I told them, 'Let's just go play basketball,'" added Knecht.

Dalton Knecht has already made an impact in Los Angeles. He had a series of strong performances in the Summer League and went on to show that he can contribute in the regular season.

This season, Knecht has featured in 49 games, starting 12, averaging 9.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 0.9 apg over 20.6 mpg.

