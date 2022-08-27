“Get the Los Angeles crowd going, throwing his hands up… Be that pitbull that he is” - NBA analyst believes former All-Defensive player can be like Draymond Green for the LA Lakers

The 2022-23 NBA season will see former Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley suit up for the LA Lakers. The LeBron James-led purple and gold team will now feature the defensive intensity and mindset of the 34-year-old guard.

Darvin Ham is said to have outlined the need for a defensively oriented player to help the team. This person would be a role player who understands and is willing to master his role within the roster. Ham seems to see all of that and more in Beverley, who analysts have highlighted will play a huge role for the Lakers.

ESPN analyst Harry Douglas believes the addition of Beverley to the LA Lakers could work out well. He stated that Beverley is a player who can get the LA Lakers crowd going. He has repeatedly done this with the previous franchises he has represented. Douglas believes in the presence of the former All-Defensive player.

"Get the Los Angeles crowd going, throwing his hands up…" Douglas said. "Be that pitbull that he is. I think it can work out well for the Lakers."

Harry Douglas believes Patrick Beverley could be like Draymond Green

Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter of a preseason game at Target Center.

Patrick Beverley's trade to the LA Lakers could see the franchise compete favorably for the 2022-23 NBA championship title. Beverley hasn't won a championship title yet and could clinch his first with the Lakers. While some are in doubt about his possible impact on the franchise, others believe he will be crucial for the LA Lakers.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops







(via Patrick Beverley is 37% in his career from three, making him the best three point shooter on the Lakers.(via @SamQuinnCBS Patrick Beverley is 37% in his career from three, making him the best three point shooter on the Lakers.👀(via @SamQuinnCBS) https://t.co/hmUCfT4TgU

Douglas believes Beverley could become as important to the Lakers as Draymond Green is to the Golden State Warriors. While Green is not exactly explosive on the score board in terms of points, he gives the team the necessary boost they need on the defense. He stated that the guard is not expected to post an average of 15-16 points per game but could become the engine house for the Lakers.

"I'm not gonna say I'm counting on Patrick Beverley to give me 15 to 16 points per night everytime he goes out there..." Douglas said. "They need a guy like Patrick Beverley. When I think about a guy like Patrick Beverley, I think like a guy like Draymond Green, who was the engine for the Golden State Warriors."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe