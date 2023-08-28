"Get this man a contract": Isaiah Thomas lights up The CrawsOver with 51-point outburst, reigniting NBA fans' hopes

Isaiah Thomas continues to build a legendary reputation in pro-am games. The diminutive former NBA guard just exploded for 51 points in the CrawsOver championship game.

The explosion quickly earned the reaction of basketball fans on Twitter:

“Get this man a contract”

“IT” has found it tough to sign for an NBA team following the 2019-20 season. He has played just 25 games since 2020 and has not played since 2022. During that span, he signed for the New Orleans Pelicans, LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas played three games for the Pelicans, four for the Lakers, just one for the Mavericks and 17 for the Hornets. Most NBA teams consider him way past his All-Star days with the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas scored in double figures in seven of his 17 games with the Hornets. He had his best outing for Charlotte against his former team the New Orleans Pelicans on April 2, 2022. “IT” finished with 15 points, hitting 5-9 field goals, including 2-3 from behind the arc.

Thomas worked out for a few teams last season but couldn’t get any offers. His NBA teams may already be past him but he remains an impressive scorer, particularly in pro-am tournaments.

Two years ago, the former Laker set the CrawsOver on fire when he erupted for 81 points. His most recent 51-point outburst looked tame compared to that legendary performance.

Isaiah Thomas’ latest CrawsOver performance has only added to his legend. He may have lost a little step but he is as shifty and as smart as ever. It remains to be seen, though, if any NBA team will notice his masterpiece.

Isaiah Thomas will find it tough to crack the NBA again

Isaiah Thomas is already 34 years old and he’s still as undersized as ever. He is still quite a bucket getter but he’s also a sieve on defense. Thomas’ team will be at a disadvantage with every defensive position when he’s on the floor.

Competing against the veteran guard for an NBA spot is a slew of young, eager and athletic players who could be just as skilled as him. The G League alone is flush with such talent just waiting for the right time and opportunity to be tapped.

An NBA team may give “IT” another chance if it is in desperate need of a veteran leader and playmaker. Otherwise, they would most likely go for younger options with size and length.

