  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Get these old a** man out of college sports" - Matt Barnes rallies behind John Calipari blasting 26-year-olds for still hooping in college

"Get these old a** man out of college sports" - Matt Barnes rallies behind John Calipari blasting 26-year-olds for still hooping in college

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 23, 2025 00:50 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Matt Barnes agrees with John Calipari's take on college athletes (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Matt Barnes rallied behind Arkansas head coach John Calipari. In a guest appearance on "Nothing Personal with David Samson" on Tuesday, the head coach ranted about the current state of college basketball. According to Calipari, 18-year-old athletes are having a hard time being recruited by college teams.

Ad

The longtime head coach claimed that one of his freshmen players had to face a senior that's 26 years old. Calipari pointed out that athletes tend to stay longer in college to play due to NIL deals.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This isn't the first time the coach has expressed concern about college athletes staying longer due to NIL deals. In his guest appearance on "The Jim Rowe Show," Calipari said that college basketball leagues should fix transfer portals.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Matt Barnes agreed with Calipari and called out the NCAA in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"@ncaa y’all gotta fix this mess. Get these old a** men outa college sports. 5-6yr max.. These grown a** men taking opportunities away from kids trying to get to the next level," Barnes said.
Ad
"News Flash if you are 24 and older the likeliness of you going pro, Is VERY UNLIKELY hate to break it to you!!" he continued. "Unless you’re a QB for some reason they draft old ass QBs. But for the rest of you get your degree & move on, life is waiting on you..Stop clogging up the pipeline."
Ad
Ad

Last season, Ebrima Dibba of Cleveland State was one of the oldest players in the NCAA. He was born in May 1999, which makes him a 26-year-old college basketball player. For the upcoming season, Sola Adebisi of The Citadel is the oldest in the list of players, so far.

The senior was born in April 2000 and will be 26 by next year.

Matt Barnes expressed concern for college basketball

Matt Barnes also weighed in about college basketball in a December episode of his All The Smoke podcast. Barnes was concerned about the future of college hoops, given that some players were rushing to get into the NBA before they were ready.

Ad
"I just wonder what the future of college basketball is going to be," Barnes said at 26:56. "Because it used to be must-watch TV, March Madness used to be the s**t and it's still cool, but it's just not what it was because there are so many other avenues for kids.
"Whether it's one-and-dones or going overseas for a year and getting to the league, I think everyone is in such a hurry to get to the NBA when they're not necessarily ready."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Barnes then went on to blame the NBA for drafting players based more on potential than actual production.

In Barnes' case, he attended college for four full seasons. He suited up for UCLA and gradually developed into a productive college veteran. In his final season for the Bruins, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 31 games.

It was a significant difference and improvement from when he was in freshman, when he put up 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

After entering the NBA at 23 years old, Barnes went on to have a productive 14-year pro career, winning the NBA title in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications