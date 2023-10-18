"GET OUT THE LEAUGE OMG": NBA fans are fuming at Andre Drummond as he suffers 'Shaqtin' moment, blowing wide open dunk

Andre Drummond is one of the NBA’s best and most relentless rebounders. He is a four-time rebounding champ and once averaged 16 rebounds per game in a season. Drummond’s strength, wide body and jumping ability also made him one of the league’s most ferocious dunkers. The big man often feasts on lobs and putbacks for his highlight-reel slams.

Drummond, though, may have lost a little of his superb hops. He corals rebounds mainly now by using his strength to box out opponents. Slamming the ball, though, even in unguarded opportunities might be a little more challenging than ever before.

In a preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, Andre Drummond stole the ball and then rumbled for what looked like an uncontested dunk. Instead of slamming it through, he looked like he didn’t have enough lift, causing him to hit just the front end of the rim.

Fans promptly reacted to his “Shaqtin-a-Fool” worthy moment:

GET OUT OF THE LEAGUE OMG

Drummond has played in the Chicago Bulls’ four preseason games and led the team in rebounding in every game. Against the Raptors, he played 20 minutes and had 13 rebounds, four of them on the offensive end. Chicago’s backup center also had eight points, on 3-7 shooting. He would have reached double-figure scoring had he not muffed his dunk late in the game.

The Chicago Bulls need Andre Drummond to step up for the coming season

Last season, Andre Drummond played 67 games, all of them coming off the bench. He averaged career-low averages in points (6.0 PPG), rebounds (6.6 RPG) and blocks (0.4). The former two-time All-Star may no longer be the player he once was, but the Bulls need him to do more.

Behind Nikola Vucevic, Drummond is the Chicago Bulls' most important big man. If "Vooch" goes down with an injury, "Big Penguin" will be more important than ever.

The Bulls looked like they were three minutes away from earning the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jimmy Butler, though, rallied the Miami Heat all the way to the conference finals.

Andre Drummond had a six-minute appearance and ended his season with six points, eight rebounds and one block. Last year was Drummond’s first season with the Bulls. Perhaps another year with the team will make him more comfortable and elevate his game.

In four preseason games, Andre Drummond has looked better. He is back to near-usual relentless rebounding and his activity on defense has improved. The Chicago Bulls will be hoping he continues this form once the regular season starts.