"Get to play wit Kevin Durant and marrying Paige Hurd” - Fans react as Suns' $42,000,000 wing gets engaged to 'Everybody Hates Chris' star

NBA fans were stunned after Phoenix Suns wing Royce O'Neale announced his engagement to actress Paige Hurd on Saturday. According to PEOPLE, O’Neale proposed on Feb. 13 during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ad

Currently in the first year of a four-year, $42 million contract with Phoenix, O’Neale met Hurd at the start of 2024. Hurd, who is the goddaughter of the late rapper DMX, is widely recognized for her roles as Tasha Clarkson in “Everybody Hates Chris,” Samantha Grover in “Hawaii Five-O” and Lauren Baldwin in “Power Book II: Ghost."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fans were in awe of Royce O'Neale's life, playing alongside NBA superstars while preparing to marry a Hollywood actress.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“‘Look at me, I’m Royce O’Neale. I get to play wit Kevin Durant and marrying Paige Hurd,’” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Look me I’m 6’5 and I’m nba player and I make 10 million a year and my fiancé is Paige Hurd man f**k this n***a bruh,” another sarcastically commented.

“Congrats to them! Really cool to see Royce find his person off the court. They look so happy together 🙌,” another commented.

Here are other comments:

Ad

"Respect,” one said.

“These role players be the ones that bag the good women,” another said.

“He felt the pressure and sealed the deal…. Can’t even be mad but s**t lol,” another added.

Royce O'Neale shares details of proposal

In an interview with PEOPLE, Royce O'Neale opened up about how he planned his engagement to Paige Hurd.

Ad

The couple enjoyed a romantic, candlelit dinner, and for dessert, they were served a slice of red velvet cake with the words “Will You Marry Me?” written on the plate.

"After the proposal I was the happiest I have ever been in my life because she said 'yes,'" O”Neale said (per PEOPLE). "The proposal was a great surprise, and she was so shocked that it happened after the whole dinner thinking it was gonna be another time."

Ad

"I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her," he says. "We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time."

While they have been together for over a year, the couple went public only at the start of 2024, sharing holiday photos to mark the New Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback