"Get posted with the orgasm face”: Ryan Clark destroys Noa Essengue after Johnny Furphy’s savage poster 

Johnny Furphy treated the basketball community with the highlight of the 2025 Summer League during Monday’s Indiana Pacers versus Chicago Bulls clash. The Pacers forward threw down a vicious dunk over Chicago's Noa Essengue in the first half. However, it wasn’t just the dunk that went viral.

Essengue’s mid-air facial expression quickly became the centre of attention on social media, resulting in a plethora of memes and reactions from fans.

Former NFL star Ryan Clark was among those who couldn’t resist roasting Essengue. He shared screenshots of the Bulls forward’s expression on Instagram with a caption:

“If I get dunked on and get posted with the orgasm face it’s an immediate fade, on site until they kick me out of the G-League. This will now live forever and I ain’t having it. No sir!! Diabolically chronicled in the history of “Pause” by a dude named Furphy. Can’t have it without getting my get back!”

Midway through the second quarter, Furphy took advantage of the Bulls’ sluggish transition defense. As he crossed into the frontcourt, he blew past his defender and noticed a wide-open lane to the rim. He then elevated over Noa Essengue, throwing down an emphatic dunk.

Despite being on the wrong end of the poster, Essengue ultimately had the last laugh. He had a strong performance, recording 21 points on 50% shooting along with three rebounds, leading the Bulls to a 114-105 win. Furphy, on the other hand, finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark react to Johnny Furphy’s highlight play

The basketball world took notice of Johnny Furphy’s electrifying highlight in Monday’s Summer League matchup, with social media buzzing. Among those reacting were some of the biggest names associated with Indiana basketball, including Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark.

Haliburton captured the moment perfectly with a tweet shortly after the dunk:

“Johnny MF Furphy sheeeeeesh”

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22 LINK Johnny MF Furphy sheeeeeesh

Later, Clark joined in, sharing a collaborative post from @pacers and @nbasummerleague on her Instagram story, which consisted of a photo of the dunk along with Haliburton’s tweet.

Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)

Fans will be eagerly watching when the Pacers face off against the New York Knicks on July 17, hoping for Johnny Furphy to deliver another jaw-dropping highlight play.

