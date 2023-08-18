"Get to it quickly, Immanuel”: Damian Lillard aka Dame DOLLA name-drops Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley in latest song

Damian Lillard is the NBA's ambassador in the world of music with his Dame D.O.L.L.A persona creating some waves in the world of hip-hop. Basketball and hip-hop have been part and parcel of each other's existence for decades, and Lillard is arguably the most high-profile symbol of both industries coming together.

Lillard recently made his return to music after an almost two-year hiatus with his latest album, Don D.O.L.L.A. The album features some of the biggest names in hip-hop such as Lil "Weezy" Wayne himself, Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla $ign.

While the main themes of the album aren't generally basketball-related, Lillard doesn't shy away from ball talk in his lyrics. The Portland star name-drops fellow guard Immanuel Quickley who quickly seems to be approaching cult status within NBA circles.

"Gucci from head to the sandals, $51 Million, that's annual, get to it quickly, Immanuel" raps Lillard on My Daddy's Son, a track from Don D.O.L.L.A.

Lillard signed one of the league's biggest contracts, which pays him around $51 million per year, and that seems to be the reference for the annual figure in the lyric.

Quickley might be a part of the line, but the mega-contract is definitely the headliner act here.

Damian Lillard has earned a few rap references himself.

Damian Lillard has been name-dropped in multiple hip-hop tracks

While the 6th Man of the Year finalist found his name taken by Lillard, Lillard himself has been on the receiving end of hip-hop immortalization on multiple instances.

"My shooter got Dame Lillard from the elbow aim," rapped Conway in "Bang."

"Couple pretty freaks when I visit Houston, I had to Lillard game 6 on you," went the lyric in Smino and Jay2's "blkoscars"

Such references make it clear that Lillard's long-range bombing exploits haven't missed the eye of the world of hip-hop. Damian Lillard's logo range is the stuff of legends and is certainly worthy of such reverence.

The Portland star is, without a doubt, the NBA's best in extra long-range territory and is celebrated as one of the best shooters of all time by one and all. Immortality in hip-hop's grail of basketball stardom was only bound to happen.

While all the drama surrounding his trade request has dimmed the spotlight on his album launch, Dame D.O.L.L.A shall continue racking up features and name-drops as he finds himself on a journey that might just make him the owner of the most dedicated hip-hop career by an NBA star.

