"Get ready to learn Phoenix buddy" - Rockets fans demand Jalen Green departure after 8.8 ppg average vs Warriors barring 38-pt game outlier

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green concluded his first NBA postseason series with the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He averaged 13.3 points in the first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Excluding his 38-point explosion in Game 2, Green averaged just 8.8 points per game as the second-seed Rockets fell 3-4 to be eliminated by the seventh-seed Warriors.

Reacting to Jalen Green's underwhelming performance in Houston's first playoff appearance since 2020, Rockets fans on Reddit gave their advice for the guard, while demanding his removal.

"Get ready to learn Phoenix buddy," a fan wrote.

"Learn to speak Milwaukee Jalen," a fan wrote.

"At this point, they need to take whatever they can get for him. He’s not a winning piece," a fan wrote.

As more fans sent in their request to trade Green, some even predicted a timeline for the guard.

"Houston, we have a problem," a fan wrote.

"GET HIM OFF MY DAMN TEAM I'M SICK OF IT," a fan wrote.

"He’s gone within the next two years guaranteed. Don’t even think it’s an overreaction," a fan wrote.

Rockets fans demand Green's departure after underwhelming playoff performance (Image: r/NBA reddit)

With their season on the line, Jalen Green concluded Game 7 of the series with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and a block while shooting 3-of-8 in 30 minutes of playtime.

The Rockets were eliminated at home as the Warriors clinched a 103-89 win on Sunday to advance to the second round.

Jalen Green responds to backlash after disappointing playoff debut

Jalen Green made no excuses for his underwhelming performance during the Houston Rockets' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. In an interview after the loss on Sunday, a visibly disappointed Green took accountability and noted the need for improvement when asked to assess his performance.

“Besides the (second) home game, s***. Straight s***,” Green said. "I got to be better. First playoffs is no excuse. Yeah, I’ve got to be better.”

Meanwhile, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka credited the Warriors' game plan for limiting Green's efficiency.

"You have to look at it as a sign of respect, the way they went after him," Udoka said. "Their objective was to take him out of the series. ... He didn’t get a ton of shots, honestly, in the series. It's going to sting for him to not have his best performance in this series."

Jalen Green had led the Houston Rockets in scoring during the regular season, averaging 21.0 points per game. If the team decides to give him another chance, the star guard will look to use his first-time postseason experience and bounce back stronger.

