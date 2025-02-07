"Get ready to retire ringless" - NBA fans react to Devin Booker's unwavering loyalty to Suns amid trade uncertainties

Heading into the NBA trade deadline, Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns were linked to a number of different potential deals. From a potential Jimmy Butler-Bradley Beal multi-team deal, to unexpected reports of Kevin Durant potentially reuniting with the Golden State Warriors or joining the Memphis Grizzlies, the rumors surrounding the Suns were flying in every which direction.

Ultimately, the franchise decided to stand pat when it came to their three stars, retaining Booker, Durant and Beal through the deadline. While Beal's contract will make it hard for Phoenix to part ways with him in the years to come, and the franchise is lacking draft assets, Booker reportedly has no desire to leave.

On Friday, ESPN reported that the longtime franchise star wants to stay with the Suns for the remainder of his career, regardless of whether or not the front office makes any groundbreaking trades this summer.

The NBA community was quick to react to the news, with some pointing out other players like Luka Doncic wanted to stay with their respective teams. Meanwhile, others questioned whether Booker would be able to win a ring if he commits to staying in Phoenix:

"Then get ready to retire ringless and with a total of 5 all star appearances," one wrote.

"This isn’t new. Dbook loves Phoenix. He wants to be like Kobe & be a 1 franchise guy," another added.

"Respect to him. Our new gen is not a bunch of cry babies. I absolutely love it," another replied.

Others threw their support behind Booker for wanting to be a Suns lifer:

"That man is a LIFER. The franchise," another wrote.

"Devin is a real one," one added.

Brian Windhorst says Devin Booker wants to retire with the Phoenix Suns, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon is skepitcal

For years now, Devin Booker has made it clear that he wants to stay in Phoenix, taking a page out of his mentor Kobe Bryant's book by staying with one franchise throughout his entire career.

Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, there were reports that the Houston Rockets were interested in acquiring Booker, however, the trade talks never really got off the ground, with Phoenix's front office eager to hold on to their franchise star.

On Friday, Brian Windhorst reported that the Devin Booker he knows wants to remain in Phoenix for the rest of his career. The way ESPN's Tim MacMahon sees things, however, we've seen plenty of players over the years express an interest in staying with one franchise, only to change their minds.

"Devin Booker has been adamant that he wants to spend his career in Phoenix, putting a lot of pride in being a one-franchise star. But Damian Lillard was '10 toes down' in Portland for a long time before finally requesting a trade. How patient can Booker be if the Suns keep going in the wrong direction?"

Considering Devin Booker has been through highs and lows with the Suns throughout his career, watching the team miss the playoffs, and then fueling a run to the NBA Finals, it sounds like he knows what he may be in for if he rides out the remainder of his career in Phoenix.

