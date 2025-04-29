"Get me on record with this, I don’t like Dillon Brooks": Jimmy Butler gives hate ultimatum against Rockets defensive guard

Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series was a highly entertaining and chirpy contest, with the confrontation between Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks being one of the biggest stories. Following their verbal altercation, Butler didn’t hold back in expressing exactly how he felt about Brooks.

Ad

During the postgame interview, the Warriors forward made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Brooks. Indeed, their banter wasn't a made-up spectacle for viewers to enjoy.

“Get me on record for this - I don’t like Dillon Brooks. We are never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that,” Butler told reporters.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Butler’s remarks come after his second quarter run-in with the Rockets player. While lined up at the free-throw line, the two trash-talked and exchanged NSFW comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Butler ultimately got the final laugh, recording 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in a 109-103 win. Meanwhile, Brooks concluded with a subpar stat line of 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler hilariously praises Buddy Hield

Since joining the Golden State Warriors midseason, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have kept a playful rivalry going. The two often pretend to dislike each other, regularly exchanging light-hearted jabs and teasing each other.

Ad

However, Hield’s mighty impressive performance - 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals - in Game 4 forced Butler to shower his teammate with lofty compliments.

“I hate to give Buddy a compliment, so I’m not going to. But #7 on our team really brought the defensive mentality tonight and made some open shots,” Butler hilariously admitted in the postgame press conference, via Anthony Slater.

Ad

The teammates also shared a notable moment after taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Hield crashed Butler’s on-court interview, asking him how he would celebrate the dramatic win. Jimmy Butler hilariously replied with:

“Go back there... Nothing on national TV.”

Expand Tweet

Now, the series shifts back to Texas for a one-game stand in Houston. On Wednesday, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to close out the series and earn some much-needed rest after a grueling opening-round battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.