“Get rid of the conference and G-league”: $10,000,000 rapper Vince Staples offers ‘thirsty’ Adam Silver daring NBA shake-up plans

The NBA has been around since 1946 when basketball was simply a sport for the giants. Throughout the years, new rules have been implemented, making it easier for smaller guys to participate in the sport. Having that in mind, part of the association's evolution is the way the commissioners have branded the NBA. However, prominent rapper Vince Staples, whose net worth is $10 million, isn't a fan of Adam Silver's reign as commissioner.

Vince Staples recently expressed his thoughts on Paul George's podcast about how Adam Silver can shake things up in the league. Staples suggested that Silver should get rid of the idea of having conferences and divisions, considering how people won't be able to watch all the games. The rapper also thinks that the G-League shouldn't be offered by the NBA entirely. Staples explicitly called these marketing strategies a 'thirsty' method of selling basketball to the audience.

"Get rid of the conference and G-league," Staples said. "Why do we got conferences? It's just silly. Open it up, nobody cares about the Pacific Championship. ... There's way too many games and ain't nobody watching them. I get the thirst. We all like money and stuff like I really get the thirst."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should Adam Silver get rid of the NBA Conferences and G-League?

Ever since the 1970s era of the NBA, the league has had two conferences, consisting of various teams representing the west and east sides of the USA and Canada. The reason behind having these conferences is to determine who the best teams are for each respective side to come up with an orderly grouping system for the playoffs.

While rapper Vince Staples doesn't seem to be a fan of this concept, it's an aspect of the league that should be kept to maintain order, especially considering there are 30 teams.

As for the G-League, it's a division that serves as the NBA's development league. We'd typically see rookies who got drafted late in their draft class and some other former student-athletes who decided to go pro but couldn't make it to the main league's standards.

While the idea of still playing in the NBA under the G-League could entice players to stick around, it's never a surefire thing for one player in the developmental league to make it to the main roster. That being said, Adam Silver could let go of the G-League, especially considering how some scouts tend to recruit players from other leagues.

Overall, the league seems to be fine in its current state. One improvement the commissioner could consider is moving some teams based in lowkey areas to a more saturated city in order to take advantage of generating revenue from audience attendance.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!