"Get out of this series ASAP" - Celtics fans worried with Jaylen Brown's status questionable in the series with knee injury

The Boston Celtics are off to a good start in the playoffs as they try to defend their 2024 NBA title. However, a look past their 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic reveals troubling injury problems that are starting to pile up for Boston. Celtics fans are worried, wanting their team to take care of business soon so their roster has time to recover before the second round begins.

Before Friday night's Game 3 against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Boston revealed a worrying update to their injury report. Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are both questionable to play in the game while Jayson Tatum is doubtful to play after sitting Game 2 with a bone bruise in his right arm.

The news comes as Boston tries to figure out how to steal Game 3 and keep their hopes of a first round sweep alive. However, the Celtics won Game 2 by only nine points with both Brown and Holiday on the floor while Tatum sat the game out. If they are without all three players in Game 3, Orlando has a golden opportunity to win their first home game and build momentum.

One Celtics fans doesn't want that to happen and wants the series to be over as soon as possible so the team has time to nurse its wounds.

"Alr so maybe Celtics in 5," commented one fan.

"are we fr," said another, shocked by the bad injury luck.

"take my whole right leg," one fan offered.

"2-1 if we get out of this series we might not have a chance to go further," another worried fan said.

"PRITCHARD GAME INCOMING," promised another, confident that Boston will win anyways.

The Celtics are getting roughed up in Round 1

From Jaylen Brown needing injections in his knee to Tatum sitting out a game to Kristaps Porzingis gashing open his forehead, a lot has transpired in Boston over the last two weeks when it comes to the team's health. Joe Mazzulla's team is extremely talented, but injuries could derail their hopes of going back-to-back if they can't get their players back.

While Brown and Holiday are questionable, they are likely to play, with neither one willing to sit out a postseason game unless it was absolutely necessary. Boston might use more caution with their MVP candidate, but Jayson Tatum has been itching to return to the floor ever since Game 1 ended.

With the Indiana Pacers up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 4-5 series in the East, Boston needs to take care of business quickly. If they don't, they will be at a rest(and health) disadvantage in the second round.

