“Get over this shit already” Lakers fans believe JJ Reddick set to be chosen as Darvin Ham’s replacement

For the second time in two campaigns, the Denver Nuggets knocked LeBron James’ LA Lakers out of the postseason. This year, the Nuggets defeated them in the first round of the playoffs and the Lakers fired the head coach, Darvin Ham. Now, the front office is expected to spend the coming time searching for a replacement.

Multiple names have been taken thus far, including James Borrego and Sam Cassell. While Borrego is the associate head coach for the Pelicans, Cassell has been serving as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics since last season.

The third, most prominent name that has come up is JJ Redick, with NBA insiders Shams Charania and Jovan Buha reporting that the Lakers see him as a "Pat Riley-like coaching prospect."

A fan shared the news on Reddit, and Lakers fans seem convinced that the front office has already made their choice. That has led to a range of reactions, with fans saying that LA should simply conclude the process speedily.

"We all know you're dying to hire him, so get over this shit already and do it," a fan commented.

Most fans seemingly agreed and talked about how the front office had consistently made the wrong decisions.

However, some fans defended the Lakers, with one saying that Ham’s appointment was actually sensible at the time:

"By all accounts, Ham was a good hire at the time. He was a long time assistant, liked by players and other coaches, well recommended, learned under a championship coach. He didn’t work out but the FO made a good choice at the time."

Another talked about how Redick in itself was a huge gamble:

"He could be Sean McVay. He could be a complete disaster. Lakers seem to want to hire him, so they should just do it and live or die with the consequences."

Another claimed that Redick could not be worse than Ham:

"He cant be any worse than Ham."

One fan in particular lamented the front office, saying that it's hard to be a fan:

"It’s hard being a Lakers fan with this FO in place."

A fan seemingly agreed with the notion:

"This front office continues to be an embarrassment, just get it over with. The way they always have to try and pr their way so they don't get shit for their stupid decisions is insane."

LeBron James 'not involved' in LA Lakers' head coach hunt

LeBron James is most likely entering his final couple of seasons. So, the LA Lakers are in dire need of not just confirming a head coach but also a comprehensive roster shakedown.

Anthony Davis and LeBron undoubtedly need more help, and LA can be expected to delve into the market once their search for a head coach concludes.

There have been rumors that LeBron was involved in the search for a head coach. However, Shams Charania reported that the four-time NBA champion has not been a part of selecting the next HC.

“I’m told LeBron James is not involved in the Lakers’ head coaching search,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. “I reported on it last week, JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell are the lead initial targets. But LeBron James has made it clear, this is the organization’s decision. He’s had no conversations with the Lakers about JJ Redick, his podcast partner. He’s had no conversations with JJ about that position as well."

It will be a busy off-season for the LA Lakers, and the fans can expect a new coach in the coming weeks.