“Get your stuff before you get dunked on”: Anthony Edwards mercilessly claps back at kid claiming he can’t get dunked on

Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s biggest and fastest-rising stars. Many are even putting him in the mix as one of the potential successors to LeBron James as the face of the league. Edwards’ game, trash talking and charisma make him a fan favorite, particularly among young fans.

The All-Star guard has taken the mantle as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ franchise player. That title may have belonged to Karl-Anthony Towns before, but it is certainly on Edwards now. Fans just love to interact with him due to his passion for the game and the way he interacts with them.

“Ant-Man” recently met a young fan who hilariously told the superstar that he couldn’t dunk on him. Edwards replied in jest:

“come on and get your stuff before you get dunked on”

Anthony Edwards and teammate Mike Conley recently met fans and signed jerseys. Two of them were young boys who wanted to personally meet “Ant-Man.” Unknown to them, the athletic guard was already writing his signature on one of their jerseys.

When Conley pointed out to them that it was Anthony Edwards, the superstar deftly said he wasn’t who they were looking for. Edwards added that all he does is score and dunk on opponents. One fan quickly argued that the athletic player wasn’t dunking on him.

In the end, Edwards let the hilarious trash-talking go by and gave the kids some toys.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have the NBA’s best record

After beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved their record to 18-5. The Boston Celtics also have the same win-loss slate, but one of those losses came at the hands of the Timberwolves behind Anthony Edwards’ electric play. Minnesota technically has the best record in the NBA now.

The Timberwolves will try to win their second straight game on Saturday versus the Indiana Pacers. They have won seven of their last eight games and are looking to build another streak.

Anthony Edwards, however, is dealing with a bruised hip that has affected his performance. He has appeared in just three of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last six games and is questionable against the Pacers. “Ant-Man” played 35 minutes in the win against the Dallas Mavericks but struggled and ended with just nine points on 3-19 shooting.

The All-Star guard is not 100% and may be forced to sit out on Saturday.