"Get Tatum out of top 10 convos": NBA fans berate Jayson Tatum for smoking a layup and game-tying shot in first Celtics home loss

Jayson Tatum’s fall-away jumper in the dying seconds of the game against the Denver Nuggets barely hit the side of the rim. The miss allowed the reigning champs to walk away with a 102-100 win at TD Garden, Boston’s first loss in 20 games at home this season. Dating to the 2022-23 campaign, the Celtics had racked up 27 straight victories before the defeat on Friday.

The battle between two of the favorites to reach the 2024 NBA Finals lived up to the hype. Boston’s largest lead was 12 points, but Denver easily cut it down to stay close throughout the game. The matchup featured 13 lead changes and was tied eight times. Nikola Jokic’s poise and clutch performance were the difference-makers down the stretch.

Basketball fans who saw Jayson Tatum miss the potential game-tying shot ruthlessly ripped him on X, formerly Twitter:

"get tatum out of top 10 convos LMAO"

Jayson Tatum had another poor shooting night. He went 9-for-24, including 1-for-8 from behind the arc. His biggest miss was unquestionably the shot that could have tied the game. However, he did have 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Over his last five games, the four-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points, hitting only 40.7% of his shots, including 24.5% from deep. The Boston Celtics are 3-2 during that span. If the Celtics want to come out of the stacked Eastern Conference, he will have to avoid stretches like these.

Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, had 34 points on 14-for-22 shooting. “The Joker” added 12 rebounds and nine assists as well. Down the stretch, the Nuggets ran everything through him and allowed him to decide how to dissect Boston’s defense.

Jamal Murray had a big hand in Denver’s win as well. He had 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “Glitch” took advantage of Boston’s decision to use single coverage on the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Will Jayson Tatum carry Celtics to NBA Finals?

The season is barely past the halfway point so there’s plenty of basketball left to be played. Against most teams, the Boston Celtics have been nearly unbeatable in the regular season. The loss to the Denver Nuggets dropped them to 32-10, but they still have the best record in the NBA.

Boston’s mettle will be tested in the playoffs. Jayson Tatum and Co. will be heavily favored to beat any first-round opponent. The semi-finals, though, will likely be quite tricky for them. They could face the Miami Heat – their longtime rivals – a team they’ve had problems dealing with recently.

The Celtics may have the best seven-man rotation in the NBA. But when the games get close in the postseason, no doubt coach Joe Mazzulla will turn to Tatum. If he delivers, the Green Machine has the capability of going all the way to the Finals.

However, if Tatum struggles the way he did against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, it could mean another disappointing postseason for the 17x NBA champs.

