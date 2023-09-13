"Get well ASAP 8": After Aaron Rodgers season comes to an end, NBA Superstar LeBron James shares heartfelt message to the 4-time NFL MVP

LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers are two of the most popular athletes in the world. They also happen to be two of the elder statesmen in their respective sports.

Yesterday, the NFL superstar suffered a torn Achilles in the first drive of the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills. Jets coach Robert Saleh later told the media that the superstar quarterback will miss the rest of the season following the said injury.

James posted a story on his Instagram account with the message:

“Damn man!!! That hurt. Get well ASAP 8!”

King James' IG message to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was arguably the story of the offseason in the NFL. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him traded him to the Jets. Rodgers’ trade was the second time in 15 years a Packers icon was acquired by the Jets. New York did the same when they acquired Brett Favre.

Rodgers’ presence was expected to be a catalyst that will push the New York Jets to success. After the trade, New York’s Super Bowl odds jumped to 14-1 while the Packers dropped to 50-1. The 10x Pro Bowler had the seventh-best odds (18-1) to win the NFL MVP award.

LeBron James is a big football fan. He roots for the LA Rams as he plays for the LA Lakers while he is a lifelong supporter of the Cleveland Browns since he is an Akron, Ohio native. James and every football fan know that the Jets’ chances of winning the Super Bowl or even making the playoffs just took a big hit.

LeBron James will be hoping to have a more successful NBA season than Aaron Rodgers’ injury-shortened NFL campaign

LeBron James will be entering his 21st NBA season in October. Like Aaron Rodgers, “LeBron James” will be playing a stacked team that has legit chances of winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy. James, though, will turn 39 in December and will be desperately hoping his season will go the Rodgers route.

After getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James hinted at retirement. At the ESPYs, he vowed to be back, looking to add more to his already staggering resume.

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka built a deeper, stronger and more well-balanced roster than James had over the past seasons. Except perhaps for the 2019-2020 campaign where they emerged as champions, this might be the best roster James has around him.

If he can avoid the injury bug, particularly one that is season-ending like the one suffered by Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James could win another championship.