"Get well ASAP, bro!" - LeBron James wishes CJ McCollum a speedy recovery as the Portland Trail Blazers guard gets diagnosed with a collapsed lung

LeBron James sent a heartfelt message to CJ McCollum after learning the Portland Trail Blazers star guard suffered a collapsed right lung. The four-time MVP is joining the NBA community in its collective thoughts and prayers for McCollum following the horrible news of his injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers were hosting the Boston Celtics on Saturday when CJ McCollum was taken out in the fourth quarter. It was only on Tuesday, however, that further tests revealed the 30-year-old shooting guard suffered what is medically known as pneumothorax. The severity of the news shook the NBA and prompted LeBron James to tweet his sincere wishes for McCollum’s recovery:

“Get well ASAP, bro!”

What was shocking about the news was the fact that CJ McCollum still managed to play 35 minutes, which was the second-highest in the game. He tallied 24 points, 6 assists and a rebound before the exit. His removal did not seem serious at the time as there was no indication that something significantly more serious was going on.

After the loss to the Boston Celtics, reports were already circling that good news was expected after initial X-rays revealed negative results. The Portland Trail Blazers even tagged CJ McCollum as probable on the team’s official injury report heading into the game against the LA Clippers. Had no further tests been conducted, the Blazers’ starting shooting guard could have unknowingly placed himself in serious danger.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports . He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Fortunately for McCollum, the Portland Trail Blazers were very thorough in their assessment of the injury. The severity of the injury could even lead to death, which sent shivers down the spine of the NBA.

McCollum’s injury will force him to sit out indefinitely. The struggling team will face even more adversity without one of the league’s best scorers.

When is CJ McCollum expected to return?

The Portland Trail Blazers are exercising all due caution regarding CJ McCollum’s injury. Error on the side of caution will be the main factor here before any thoughts of returning to basketball activity will happen.

Regardless of how the Blazers will do this season, it’s safe to say that the former Lehigh University star will be afforded all the time he needs to recover.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, per the team.



McCollum sustained the injury during the fourth quarter against the Celtics last Saturday. Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, per the team.McCollum sustained the injury during the fourth quarter against the Celtics last Saturday. https://t.co/Apq7Tqi4V0

Previous players who suffered the same injury took about three weeks to get back on court. It’s still unknown if that will be the same recovery time for McCollum, though. LeBron James clearly is hoping for McCollum's fast recovery.

McCollum is the president of the NBPA and has had conversations with LeBron James regarding players’ concerns. They are also friends despite being fierce competitors on the basketball court.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh