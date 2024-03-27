"Gets paid 600k even though he’s sitting out" - Lakers fan displeased over LeBron James laughing on sidelines after missing game against Bucks

LeBron James was in street clothes when the LA Lakers went to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The four-time MVP has been a staple in his team’s injury report for practically the entire season. Most of the time, he has been cleared to play but on Tuesday night, the Lakers eventually ruled him out.

Without “King James” the Bucks came out hot, blasting the visitors 22-6 in the first nine minutes of the first period. A video of James on the bench laughing while his team was shredded by the hosts quickly became viral. Basketball fans promptly reacted to the basketball superstar having a good time while the Lakers struggled:

“Laughing about how he still gets paid 600k even though he’s sitting out”

LeBron James is on the first of a two-year, $99.02 million deal he signed in August 2022. He is on the books in his first season for $47.6 million, which translates roughly into $580K for every game the LA Lakers have. Whether he suits up or not, the NBA’s all-time career points leader gets paid.

The Lakers are likely to have to fight their way to the playoffs via the play-in tournament the way they did last season. With that on the horizon, they are making sure James will be as fresh as possible when that time comes. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell will have to carry the team until the four-time champ returns.

LeBron James and the Lakers have planned when he sits out games

The LA Lakers’ hopes of advancing to the postseason will heavily depend on how LeBron James’ body will hold up. James and his team know he can’t possibly suit up for every game down the stretch so they have planned his availability.

Here’s what James had to say to Chris Haynes about his load management:

“I have to be very strategic and smart of how I manage the rest of the season with my ankle/foot in order to get to the finish line. Whatever line that lies ahead.”

The Lakers (39-32), leading into the Milwaukee Bucks game, are three games behind the Sacramento Kings (42-29) for the sixth spot and outright playoff berth. Considering they were swept by the Kings, they are trailing by about four games in the standings.

LA will try to move to the seventh or eighth place to win just once in the play-in tournament and advance to the playoffs. If they remain in the ninth spot, they will have to win twice to punch a postseason ticket. LeBron James’ health will be crucial for them to arrive at their destination.