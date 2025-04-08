"Gets penalized because he is not a flopper" - Draymond Green makes feelings known on alleged referee bias against Steph Curry

Jimmy Butler made headlines after the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday for his comments about Steph Curry. Butler said he was confused why Curry was not getting calls despite being fouled consistently. Draymond Green made his feelings clear about officials seemingly having a bias against his legendary teammate.
On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" with Baron Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year favorite gave his two cents on why Curry is not getting calls like other stars in the league. Green explained that it's because the greatest shooter ever doesn't flop and fish for calls.
"He gets penalized because he's not a flopper," Green said. "So he don't flop to sell calls, and so it's almost as if, 'Oh, he's not getting fouled' or it don't matter because he ain't showing that he's getting fouled. I think in this league, we reward flopping and we put a flopping rule in that you never see it get called right. The flop never gets called ever.
He added:
"It does not get called all year, but it's actually a rule you know. But we reward flopping and flailing in this league, and Steph does neither. I actually think it ultimately doesn't really hurt him because he still do what he do, but it hurts him as far as getting the call and getting to the free throw line because he don't flop and he don't sell the calls."
Draymond Green added that Steph Curry should be earning at least 10 free throws per game, which makes his stats even more impressive since he doesn't get the calls most of the time.
But as for their loss to the Houston Rockets, Jimmy Butler was initially acquired to be the team's secondary option on offense. Butler has to take over games if Curry is having a rough night, so taking seven shots on Sunday wasn't a good look either.
Steph Curry praises Amen Thompson's relentlessness on defense
Steph Curry wasn't shying away from his awful performance on Sunday, scoring a season-low three points on 1-for-10 shooting. His primary defender, Amen Thompson, has been given credit by fans and analysts online.
Curry also had nothing but praise for the relentlessness of the second year forward. He hailed Thompson for putting the effort in making things difficult for him all game.
"That’s why he’s out there for 30-plus minutes a night, because that's how he helps them win," Curry said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "He’s kind of relentless. He’s a supreme athlete and just found his lane, how he can be impactful. so you got to tip your hat to him. And he’s gotten a lot better. Every, every time you kind of come up, you face him.'
Starts at the 10:37 mark:
Depending on how the Warriors finish the regular season, they could face the Rockets in the first round or second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
