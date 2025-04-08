"Gets penalized because he is not a flopper" - Draymond Green makes feelings known on alleged referee bias against Steph Curry

Jimmy Butler made headlines after the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday for his comments about Steph Curry. Butler said he was confused why Curry was not getting calls despite being fouled consistently. Draymond Green made his feelings clear about officials seemingly having a bias against his legendary teammate.

Ad

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" with Baron Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year favorite gave his two cents on why Curry is not getting calls like other stars in the league. Green explained that it's because the greatest shooter ever doesn't flop and fish for calls.

"He gets penalized because he's not a flopper," Green said. "So he don't flop to sell calls, and so it's almost as if, 'Oh, he's not getting fouled' or it don't matter because he ain't showing that he's getting fouled. I think in this league, we reward flopping and we put a flopping rule in that you never see it get called right. The flop never gets called ever.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It does not get called all year, but it's actually a rule you know. But we reward flopping and flailing in this league, and Steph does neither. I actually think it ultimately doesn't really hurt him because he still do what he do, but it hurts him as far as getting the call and getting to the free throw line because he don't flop and he don't sell the calls."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draymond Green added that Steph Curry should be earning at least 10 free throws per game, which makes his stats even more impressive since he doesn't get the calls most of the time.

But as for their loss to the Houston Rockets, Jimmy Butler was initially acquired to be the team's secondary option on offense. Butler has to take over games if Curry is having a rough night, so taking seven shots on Sunday wasn't a good look either.

Ad

Steph Curry praises Amen Thompson's relentlessness on defense

Steph Curry praises Amen Thompson's relentlessness on defense. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry wasn't shying away from his awful performance on Sunday, scoring a season-low three points on 1-for-10 shooting. His primary defender, Amen Thompson, has been given credit by fans and analysts online.

Ad

Curry also had nothing but praise for the relentlessness of the second year forward. He hailed Thompson for putting the effort in making things difficult for him all game.

"That’s why he’s out there for 30-plus minutes a night, because that's how he helps them win," Curry said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "He’s kind of relentless. He’s a supreme athlete and just found his lane, how he can be impactful. so you got to tip your hat to him. And he’s gotten a lot better. Every, every time you kind of come up, you face him.'

Ad

Starts at the 10:37 mark:

Depending on how the Warriors finish the regular season, they could face the Rockets in the first round or second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.