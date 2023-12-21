"Gets to show up with a gun but Ja can't": Myles Turner's gun-toting Han Solo outfit on Pacers' Star Wars night has NBA fans in stitches

Myles Turner came in with an intergalactic look before the game. Turner donned a Han Solo outfit before the Indiana Pacers took on the Charlotte Hornets. It was Star Wars night in the Indiana Arena, and Turner celebrated accordingly.

A video surfaced of Turner walking into the arena, rocking the full Han Solo outfit vest. He walked in with an unidentified woman who was dressed as Princess Leia. Turner also accessorized his outfit with a Star Wars-esque toy gun.

The fake gun got plenty of reactions from NBA fans on Reddit. Some even made some hilarious comparisons to other NBA stars, particularly Ja Morant.

“Gets to show up with a gun but Ja can’t,'' one fan wrote.

Morant was suspended for 25 games for gun-related incidents. He was seen on camera twice flashing a gun in social media postings. His actions led to his suspension, which he was released from on Tuesday.

This fan was not the only one to crack some jokes after seeing Turner’s outfit. Check out other reactions below:

Myles Turner and the Pacers blow out the Hornets

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers blew out the Charlotte Hornets, 144-113, on Wednesday.

The Pacers ended a four-game skid with the win. Turner used his Han Solo-like sniping skills to score 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

The Pacers hit the high mark of 144 with a balanced attack. Their star, Tyrese Haliburton, only scored 19 points but dished out 13 assists.

Buddy Hield led the way for Indiana with a hot shooting night, shooting four 3-pointers on his way to 25 points. He went 8-of-13 from the field on the night.

Furthermore, the supporting cast contributed 70 of the team's points. Aaron Nesmith led all scorers with 19 points. 14 points were contributed by Benedict Mathurin. Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson both had ten points. T.J. McConnell had nine points and nine assists to lead the second unit.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 25 points. However, they were without their star guard, LaMelo Ball.

Indiana will try to win their second straight on Thursday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

It will be a tough task for Indiana and Myles Turner as Ja Morant is back for the Grizzlies. He came back strongly as he scored 34 points and hit the game-winner in his first game back from his lengthy suspension.