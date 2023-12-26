"Getting bitc**d by Grant Williams is insane": NBA fans mock Devin Booker for getting tangled with Mavericks forward

The Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns took a turn as Devin Booker and Grant Williams got tangled along the way during the third quarter. Both players were given a technical full as the Suns were leading by only four points.

The incident happened at the 1:25 mark of the third quarter when Grant Williams rammed on Devin Booker trying to get closer to the ring battling for the offensive rebounds.

Williams was not content with the first bump and kept barreling at Booker until both players got into a wrestling match.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This on-court fracas was immediately all over social media and many basketball fans had different reactions to what happened:

"Devin Booker is so a**getting bitched by Grant Williams is insane, could never be Jamal," reacted @goaticfanboy on the social media platform X.

Expand Tweet

Just seeing how strong Williams is, fans found it funny that Booker dared to be in a wrestling match with him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some even recalled how Booker got owned by Luka Doncic before and recalled how the two got to each other and now the Suns guard is after Williams:

Expand Tweet

According to Mavs Fans For Life, they lauded Williams for going up against Booker to get a mental edge:

Expand Tweet

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns outclassed by Luka Doncic's 50-point performance at Footprint Center

Luka Doncic brought in "Luka Magic" on Christmas Day as they played ''The Grinch" to Phoenix Suns fans with the Dallas Mavericks picking up a 14-point win in their home court, 128-114.

The Slovenian basketball star aside from scoring 50 points also had 14 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. He was also perfect from the free throw line doing 12-of-12 and dropped eight 3-pointers over the Suns.

Derick Jones Jr. helped out with 23 points while Dereck Liveley II had a double-double on his first Christmas Day game with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

On the losing end, Grayson Allen led the Suns with 32 points while Devin Booker finished with 20 points and 10 assists. Kevin Durant had a subpar scoring night with 16 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Phoenix Suns move down to a 14-15 record, and they have three more games for the rest of 2023. Among their remaining opponents for the year are the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic respectively from Dec. 27 to 31.