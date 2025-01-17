"Getting blown out by 60" - Lakers fan roasted for asking for OKC Thunder playoff matchup

Amid the LA Lakers' middling season, a LeBron James fan page expressed confidence in LA's chances in a potential playoff matchup against the OKC Thunder. However, NBA fans roasted the user's optimism, predicting OKC would win in a landslide.

The Thunder handily dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers 134-114 at home on Thursday in a showdown between the league's top two teams. Spearheaded by superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-high 40-point performance, they led by as many as 42 points before coasting to victory.

OKC did so despite playing without its two best big men, Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). The decisive win marked the team's 19th in 20 appearances, moving it into a tie with Cleveland for the NBA's No. 1 record (34-6).

Nevertheless, following the contest, @HoodiiBron on X/Twitter called for the sixth-seeded Lakers (21-17) to target a postseason matchup against the Thunder.

"GIVE US THE THUNDER IN THE PLAYOFFS," @HoodiiBron wrote.

Fans quickly pushed back, asserting that LA would be in store for a short and lopsided playoff run if it encountered OKC in Round 1.

"You wanna go home first round?" @JalenGreenClaps said.

"Getting blown out by 60 (points)," @CactusSunnnn wrote.

"You're gonna get bent over, not gonna lie," @ImperfectAbysss said.

Meanwhile, others questioned whether the Lakers are even postseason-bound in the deep Western Conference.

"You're not even making the playoffs," @AiyukFor6ix wrote.

"4-0 Thunder (if the Lakers make the playoffs)," @GRuss28 said.

"(Are) you guys making the playoffs?" @BlakeC wrote.

How have the Lakers fared against the Thunder this season?

LA and OKC have only matched up once this season, in an NBA Cup game on Nov. 29 that went down to the wire. Despite their hard-fought effort, the Lakers lost 101-93 at home, with Gilgeous-Alexander dropping a game-best 36 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

LA performed better against OKC last season, going 3-1 before falling 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 playoffs' first round. However, the Thunder have seemingly taken another step forward this season, while the Lakers appear to be more-or-less on the same level as last year.

Regardless, the teams' fan bases will have to wait a while for their next showdown. Their final two regular-season clashes are scheduled for April 6 and 8 in OKC.

