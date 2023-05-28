“Getting to Game 7 don’t make history” – Charles Barkley puts Jaylen Brown on notice as Celtics keep NBA finals hopes alive 

TNT analyst Charles Barkley made sure to remind Jaylen Brown of the situation he was heading into. With history on the line, Barkley put Brown on notice by telling him that securing a win is the only way to ensure a legacy.

The Boston Celtics have been battling elimination for half of this series at this point. However, in every elimination game, the Celtics have come out firing.

Bagging three consecutive wins since being down 3-0, the C's find themselves on the verge of creating history as they have a chance to win in Game 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics notched a miraculous win in Game 6. A clutch tip shot by Derrick White in the closing seconds of the game ensured that Boston were still alive. Needless to say, emotions are running high.

However, former NBA player Charles Barkley was sure to remind Brown of what was really important heading into the series-defining Game 7. After Brown's interview with the "Inside the NBA" panel, Barkley told Brown:

"You say you want to make history. You only make history when you win no. 4, don't forget that. Because getting to Game 7 don't make history."

Only three teams in NBA history had come back from a 3-0 deficit to force a decisive Game 7. Unfortunately, no team in history has successfully completed the comeback.

The Celtics are on the brink of making history. WIth the series heading back to the TD Garden, anything is possible.

Check This Out: Watch: Tempers flare between Jaylen Brown and Kyle Lowry after hard foul in crucial Game 6 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

Jaylen Brown continues to be vital

The Boston Celtics have finally seen Jaylen Brown turn things up in the last few games. While Jayson Tatum's offensive work has been essential to Boston's success, Brown was key in securing the win in Game 6.

Brown hasn't had the best series by his standards. After a dull performance in Game 3, however, the Celtics guard has gradually been picking up the slack on offense.

Brown finished Game 6 with a double-double performance on 26 points and 10 rebounds. He also played a key role on the defensive end alongside Marcus Smart on the perimeter.

It goes without saying that Brown's work as a two-way player is crucial in completing the comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals. With Boston facing yet another high-pressure situation, it will be interesting to see what they can produce in Game 7.

Poll : 0 votes