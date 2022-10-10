Who is L.J. Figueroa? Evaluating his career trajectory so far

The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed guard L.J. Figueroa to an Exhibit 10 contract. This will allow Figueroa to compete for a roster spot. However, the likely route is for him to play for the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Figueroa is yet to make his NBA debut after going undrafted in 2021.

L.J. Figueroa spent the 2021-2022 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. Over 32 regular-season games, Figueroa displayed the ability to rebound tremendously well for his 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame.

He averaged 8.8 rebounds per game for the season, while also chipping in 16.4 points per game. Outside of his field goal percentage, Figueroa's shooting splits were not great for a guard. For the season, he shot 48.9 percent from the field, 31.9 percent from three-point range, and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Although L.J. Figueroa's numbers would certainly point to a player with upside, he isn't considered much of a prospect due to his age.

Set to turn 25 during the upcoming NBA season, Figueroa's potential could be capped out. While it is feasible that he carves out an NBA role, Figueroa will likely have to continue to work his way through the G League in the 2022-2023 season.

L.J. Figueroa's college experience

L.J. Figueroa's college experience was very unique. Originally committed to play his freshman season at New Mexico State University, Figueroa wound up leaving the program before debuting due to a coaching change. He would spend the season playing at Odessa College, a junior college in Texas.

After a season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 55.5/48.2/72.6 shooting splits, Figueroa transferred to St. Johns University. During two seasons at St. Johns, Figueroa averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while also adding 1.9 steals per game.

After shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range during his sophomore season, those numbers dipped as a junior. Figueroa would shoot just 37.9 percent from the field as a junior, while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range.

Figueroa entered the 2020 NBA Draft before deciding to return to college, transferring to the University of Oregon for his senior season. As a senior, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage improved to clips of 46.7 percent and 37.7 percent, respectively.

While Figueroa's age may scare teams off, his shooting, defending, and rebounding skills are all valuable in the modern NBA. He will compete for a roster spot with the Lakers after playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

