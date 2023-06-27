"Getting ready for the Cancun finals" - NBA fans troll Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as clip showing them working out in the Bahamas goes viral

Despite having lots of time to enjoy the offseason, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant decided to work on their jump shots while spending their time in the Bahamas.

It's clear that the two Phoenix Suns superstars are finding ways to get to know each other better and build a partnership that will translate on the court. What better way for ballers to bond than to put some shots up together?

However, despite their initiative to stay locked in even as the offseason has just begun, NBA fans seemingly aren't sold on the idea. Instead of showing love to both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, fans on social media are making fun of the Phoenix Suns superstars.

Here's what some of them had to say:

@brandonnflo tweeted: "getting ready for the cancun finals next year"

@brandonnflo tweeted: "getting ready for the cancun finals next year"

@PlayGameBlazers tweeted: "All this practice for a 2nd round exit"

@PlayGameBlazers tweeted: "All this practice for a 2nd round exit"

@oldnbatweetz tweeted: "Good to see them getting used to what they’ll be doing in May next year"

@chuckgoldberg tweeted: "Preparing for the Cancun invitational in May"

@KellermanCliff tweeted: "KD went all the way to Bahamas to chase rings"

@sarcasmburner tweeted: "Bros couldn’t afford cancun"

@motors_mikey tweeted: "This is where they gonna be in the conference finals next season"

@motors_mikey tweeted: "This is where they gonna be in the conference finals next season"

What can fans expect from the new trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker

The addition of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has undeniably generated excitement throughout the NBA. This presents an excellent opportunity for the Suns to become worthy contenders for the title next season.

With Beal now on board, the Suns possess the potential to become one of the most formidable scoring teams in the league next season. Beal is widely regarded as one of the premier scoring guards in the NBA.

His arrival in Phoenix means he will be joining forces with Booker and Durant, both of whom are recognized as elite scorers in their own right.

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

While this trio may appear daunting on paper, it's important to acknowledge that all three players occupy similar roles, which could present challenges in terms of team chemistry and long-term success.

If the Suns can successfully integrate the abilities of all three scorers into a cohesive unit without compromising their individual roles, they have the potential to captivate the league with an exhilarating style of basketball.

