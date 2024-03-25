Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. are facing suspension. This is because Dunn and Smith Jr. got into a physical altercation. The heated moment took place on Saturday when the Houston Rockets hosted the Utah Jazz in a Western Conference matchup.

During the start of the second quarter, Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. went at each other after Dunn pulled Smith Jr.'s jersey. Smith didn't appreciate the gesture and tried to get rid of Dunn's grip on his jersey. Smith snapped and pushed Dunn out of frustration. The Jazz guard then attempted to throw a right hook at Smith Jr., which he ended up missing. The Rockets forward was also ready to throw hands but held his punches back.

NBA fans on social media are flabbergasted by the suspensions stamped on Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. Many of them believe that no suspensions should've been given. Others think that only Dunn should take some time off. Here's what fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

"Imagine getting suspended for missing punches"

"Adam Silver said the 'I don’t care what it takes the warriors WILL make the playoffs'"

"This explains how soft the NBA is today."

"Adam doing everything to make sure warriors make it in"

"No way does Jabari deserve to get suspended"

"Soft. NBA trying to rig the rockets to lose their chances for play in. Luckily, their next opponent is the tanking blazers."

"Dunn always fighting someone😂 "

"We need to be very careful. The league doesn't want the Rockets spoiling the Play-In/Playoff. I think Dunn deserved one and Jabari none."

Rockets vs. Jazz recap: Houston dominates Utah despite Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr.'s altercation

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets overwhelmingly defeated the Utah Jazz 147-119 in front of their home crowd on Saturday night. Despite losing their key piece after Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. got ejected from the game due to an altercation, the Rockets were able to hold down the fort without their starting forward.

Leading the Rockets to victory was none other than Jalen Green, who nearly tied his career-high in points. Green was a scoring machine on Saturday and barely missed his shot attempts. He added 41 points and shot 63.6% from beyond the arc and 68.1% overall.

Helping Green on offense was Fred VanVleet who put up 34 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Former NBA champion Jeff Green also came up huge for Houston with 21 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Their most recent victory against the Jazz now brings their winning streak to a total of eight consecutive games. The Rockets are now set to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, which should be an easy matchup for them. Houston has a high chance of overtaking the Golden State Warriors for 10th place to get a chance to compete in the NBA Play-In Tournament.