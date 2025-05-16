"Getting traded for Giannis" - Fans speculate Jalen Williams for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade after Thunder star's dismal Game 6

Jalen Williams' disappointing Game 6 performance against the Nuggets on Thursday had fans speculating his trade to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams failed to deliver, scoring only six points on 3 of 16 shots, and was partly responsible for the 119-107 loss.
The idea of letting Williams depart in a package for Giannis has been a polarizing topic among the Thunder fanbase. Many feel OKC doesn't need a revamp of that magnitude after an All-Star season from Williams in which he has stepped up as a second option.
However, with a rough series and a dismal outing with the chance to reach the West finals, most fans think it's best if Williams gets traded for Giannis. The Thunder are among the few teams with the assets required to get a deal done. With prospects like Williams and draft capital, OKC can potentially outbid plenty of teams in the Giannis sweepstakes.
Several fans were in agreement with that deal after Williams failed to deliver in Thursday's Game 6, with one user on X saying:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"So basically Sunday Jalen Williams legacy on the line if he don’t show up and we lose he’s getting traded for giannis probably"
Another tweeted:
One fan said:
Another added:
"OKC may need to sell out for Giannis. Jalen Williams and Chet at times are so disappointing"
One fan wrote:
"If Jalen Williams does not perform in game 7 and we lose HE HAS TO BE traded for Giannis before next season starts."
If OKC Thunder don't step up, their West rivals could seal a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade
Giannis Antetokounmpo could spark one of the biggest bidding wars around the NBA if he demands a trade from the Bucks. The OKC Thunder will be among the suitors because of their assets, but so will their West rivals like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, who also have significant drafts and young prospects.
According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Rockets are willing to trade Alperen Sengun to the Bucks.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have the second pick in the 2025 draft to make a move on Giannis Antetokounmpo. They also have pieces like Stephon Castle to entice Milwaukee in a potential trade.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.