“The level that he played in the finals last year….up there with LeBron, with Kobe, Jordan-esque type stuff” - Brian Windhorst believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player to have in a playoff series

NBA and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the world and it was his exploits in the postseason last year that earned him this tag.

Appearing on ESPN's morning show Get Up, sports journalist Brian Windhorst spoke about how Antetokounmpo might be the best player in a playoffs series. Windhorst reminded everyone of his exploits in the NBA Finals last year. He said:

"The level that he played in the Finals last year, the display that he put on in the closeout Game 6, is about the highest level I've ever seen. Up there with LeBron, with Kobe, Jordan-esque type stuff. I don't know if that's repeatable, but I know now that's in there. If you've got Giannis healthy, you've probably got the best series player."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, while shooting the ball better than 55% from the field and a shade over 30% from the perimeter. His three-point accuracy is at 30.1% for the season and that seems to be the only chink in his armor at the moment. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 42 double-doubles this season as he is vying for the scoring title this year.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"The level that he played in the Finals last year ... is about the highest level I've ever seen. Up there with LeBron, with Kobe, Jordan-esque type stuff." This Giannis comparison from @WindhorstESPN "The level that he played in the Finals last year ... is about the highest level I've ever seen. Up there with LeBron, with Kobe, Jordan-esque type stuff." This Giannis comparison from @WindhorstESPN 👀"The level that he played in the Finals last year ... is about the highest level I've ever seen. Up there with LeBron, with Kobe, Jordan-esque type stuff." https://t.co/3en311460q

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks repeat as champions?

The Greek Freak warming up

No doubt the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are looking to repeat and defend their title and establish their names among the pantheon of all-time greats the league has ever seen.

The Bucks are currently seeded second in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record and are less than a game behind leaders the Miami Heat. Getting home court advantage is vital in the postseason and that will surely be the focus of attention for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with at least 30+ points on 50% FG in his 7th straight road game, tied for the 2nd longest such streak in NBA history.



Only Wilt Chamberlain in 1961 had a longer such streak (9 games) Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with at least 30+ points on 50% FG in his 7th straight road game, tied for the 2nd longest such streak in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain in 1961 had a longer such streak (9 games) https://t.co/IKaDL9jQVA

After finally surrounding their two-time MVP with All-Star caliber players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA championship last season by beating teams like the Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in the East. In all likelihood, these are the two teams they will have to conquer again if they are to win a title this season.

The Bucks are ranked fifth in the league in terms of offensive rating and are ranked 14th in the NBA in terms of defensive ratings and have players like Holiday and Antetokounmpo who play at an All-NBA level and excel on both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez is also a vital part of the franchise and the Bucks need him more than Bobby Portis if they are to repeat as champions.

With that said, experience and availability are extremely crucial to teams with championship aspirations and the Bucks have that in abundance this season.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the world right now? Yes No 0 votes so far