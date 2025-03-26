"Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in 70s": LeBron James delivers powerful statement as debate over eras heats up

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of NBA history’s most impressive athletes. One is a two-time MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year with one championship. The other is a four-time MVP and considered by some as the greatest to ever play basketball.

As great as Antetokounmpo and James have been, there are debates about how the two would fare in eras past. The LA Lakers superstar had this to say in the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday about how The Greek Freak would do:

“You trying to tell me Giannis [Antetokounmpo] wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the 70s? Giannis would have 250 points in a game in the 70s.”

The most points scored in a single game in NBA history happened on May 2, 1962. Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors torched the New York Knicks for 100 points in his team’s 169-147 win. The late Kobe Bryant came closest to tying that mark when the LA Lakers icon dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Six of the top 10 highest single-game scoring records happened in the 60s and 70s, with five coming at the hands of Chamberlain. Among active players, Luka Doncic’s 73 points in 2024 is fourth while Damian Lillard's (2023) and Donovan Mitchell’s (2023) 71 are ninth.

LeBron James is convinced that, in the 70s, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be able to obliterate the scoring mark set by Wilt Chamberlain or any NBA legend. Antetokounmpo, who hardly shoots 3-pointers, will feel at home in the rough and tumble days of those eras.

LeBron James owns a 17-6 lifetime record against Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the first meeting between the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks this season, LeBron James sat out with a groin injury. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with a 45-point and 11-rebound night but failed to carry the team to a win. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received endless double teams, led the Bucks to a 126-106 win with 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

King James was out in the rematch on Thursday. With Doncic, Austin Reaves and other key players also sidelined, the Bucks rolled to a 118-89 victory. Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Despite the losses, LeBron James is still 17-6 against the player humorously suggested could score 250 points in a single game back in the 70s

