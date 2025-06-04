Giannis Antetokounmpo accepts major NBA All-Star invitation amid Adam Silver’s U.S.A vs World switchup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got an invitation to the All-Star game. After the Bucks were eliminated in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, he had a moment where he was answering questions from fans. One of the questions that was asked was about the state of the All-Star Game.

The 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco featured a very different format. It had four teams - three All-Stars and the last team was the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge. Fans didn't like the shake-up and demanded that the NBA do something about it.

During Antetokounmpo's Q&A session, he had a suggestion about the next All-Star Game format. According to the Bucks star, the event should feature a Team World vs. Team USA matchup, given the significant number of international stars in the league.

The "Greek Freak" doubled down on his take and said that the 2027 All-Star Game should be in a city outside of the U.S.

"2027 All star game should be in Rio de Janeiro or in a city in China!" Antetokounmpo proposed.

Eduardo Paes - the mayor of Rio de Janeiro - invited Antetokounmpo and said that the city is ready to host an All-Star event. Mayor Paes said that it would be an honor to have the best basketball players in the world in their city.

The Bucks star accepted the invitation and hinted that he'd be in the city soon.

"Invitation accepted. Will be there in a few days. Let’s gooo!! #Antetokounbros 🇧🇷💯🔥" Antetokounmpo said.

Having the main event of the All-Star break outside of the U.S. will be something new. It will be the first time the event has been held overseas.

However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hasn't addressed Giannis Antetokounmpo's proposal to spice things up in the All-Star break.

Famed rapper thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo could dominate in the Big 3 with two other MVPs

During the NBA offseason, fans get a chance to watch the Big3. It's a 3-on-3 basketball league that mostly features retired basketball players. However, famed rapper Ice Cube (founder of the league) thinks that Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a blast playing with former athletes.

He also mentioned that the Bucks star could have a great time with two other MVPs.

"Giannis would be a great three-on-three player, but you got to have a player who can actually do it all, at all three levels. SGA might be great. He can do it on all three levels...How can you count out someone like LeBron playing this style? He's one of the greatest basketball players ever, so that would be a hard three to lose to."

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in his prime and likely won't play in Ice Cube's league anytime soon.

