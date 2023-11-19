Giannis Antetokounmpo admits to giving Damian Lillard the reins after demolishing Mavericks: "Wants to operate the offense "

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 67 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the Dallas Mavericks, extending their winning streak to four games (125-132). Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, on 18/26 shooting, while Lillard added 27 points and 12 assists, on 7/18 shooting and 4/11 from beyond the arc.

The Bucks endured a stellar performance from Kyrie Irving (39 points, 16/29 shooting) and Luka Doncic (35 points, 15/26 shooting, nine rebounds, nine assists) to move to 9-4 in the East standings. Dallas, meanwhile, has an identical record but missed the opportunity to climb to the top of the West.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the progress he continues to make in his on-court collaboration with Damian Lillard. He told reporters:

"I think other games I feel comfortable with him. But I think every game that goes by I am going to be even more comfortable. I am going to know when he wants the ball, and he is going to know when I want the ball.

"Sometimes [Damian Lillard] wants to operate the offense and you have to give him the ball, and there are times I am running ahead of him and I need the ball. But, at the end of the day, as we move on forward, game by game, we will learn how to play with one another. Right now, we have won four in a row, so it's getting better."

Damian Lillard explains the mindset behind on-court collaboration with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard continues to work on his on-court collaboration with fellow megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo while adjusting to a new environment and what the Milwaukee Bucks want from him.

The two megastars are still figuring out how to co-exist on the floor and it appears there is progress game after game. After the win over the Mavs, Lillard spoke about his mindset on playing alongside the "Greek Freak":

"It’s just good balance. You got a guy as dominant as he is; you gotta let him be dominant, Lillard told the media. "What I’ve tried to do is find my way of making sure I’m being aggressive so that three quarters don’t go by, and I’m stuck and not in the good rhythm, and I’m starting to find that.

"When he’s playing that way, I gotta make sure that I match him in a way that is positive. Not his turn, my turn. I gotta be effective while he is doing what he’s doing. He’s the horse. I wanna see him be a four-time or five-time MVP, have those types of games."

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will put their four-game winning streak on the line on Monday when they travel to Washington to take on the Wizards (2-10).