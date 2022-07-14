“Sheed never embraced being the man; Giannis covets it” - Colin Cowherd believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is ahead of Rasheed Wallace in all the intangibles, compares Sheed to AD

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's top stars today after winning two MVPs, the 2021 championship and a Finals MVP. A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, the Milwaukee Bucks star is often compared to elite players in league history.

Recently, a current NBA player compared Antetokounmpo to Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace. In response, on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," FS1's Colin Cowherd analyzed how the two compare.

"He never averaged more than 20 points a game. Work ethic, Giannis. Disposition, Giannis. Maturity, Giannis. Reliability, Giannis. Self control, Giannis. Forget basketball, all the intanigbles, in a 100-yard race, Giannis would start with a 70-yard lead. Sheed never embraced being the man; Giannis covets it.

"I covered Sheed. It was like covering a really talented kid."

Wallace was one of the most talented players in his prime, helping the Pistons to the 2004 Pistons. Still, Wallace's more temperamental nature kept him off the court and moving around the NBA. A four-time All-Star, he played for six teams in 16 seasons.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, has been in Milwaukee for his entire career and appears ready to remain there for his entire career. While he is someone with more fun and a relaxed personality, Antetokounmpo takes care of business.

A player like Wallace would stand out in today's NBA because of his talent and temper, but that could also limit him. While many talented players rack up fouls and technical fouls, top five players tend to avoid them.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Rasheed Wallace's untouchable record for techs in a season Rasheed Wallace's untouchable record for techs in a season https://t.co/8uHsMLMv7f

Given Wallace's track record, Cowherd believes Anthony Davis is a better comparison than Antetokounmpo.

Colin Cowherd feels Rasheed Wallace is more like Anthony Davis than Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Anthony Davis does not pick up as many fouls, his work ethic resembles Rasheed Wallace.

Analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the best comparison for Rasheed Wallace is Anthony Davis.

"We have Rasheed Wallace," Cowherd said. "It's called Anthony Davis. If any of you think AD is better than Giannis, stop talking basketball."

Despite being an effective player, Davis has been criticized for his work ethic and other intangibles. Davis and Wallace both have issues staying on the court, but for different reasons.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



reacts to comments from Andre Iguodala "We have Rasheed Wallace. It's called Anthony Davis. If any of you think AD is better than Giannis, stop talking basketball." @ColinCowherd reacts to comments from Andre Iguodala "We have Rasheed Wallace. It's called Anthony Davis. If any of you think AD is better than Giannis, stop talking basketball."@ColinCowherd reacts to comments from Andre Iguodala https://t.co/VZOngNvbxI

While comparing current players like Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Davis to past stars like Wallace is common practice, it is essential to be correct.

