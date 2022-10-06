“I'm not so sure that they're going to win another championship with that squad” – NBA analyst doubts the caliber of Bucks making Finals, admits Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came up short last season in the playoffs, they remain contenders. With time winding down before the season kicks off, the Bucks are currently in third place according to the live betting odds. Although hopes are high in Milwaukee going into this season, it's hard to ignore the fact that the Eastern Conference has improved.

Analyst Rob Parker believes that the Bucks will have a difficult time in the East. On a recent episode of The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard, he discussed the situation in Milwaukee.

"I'm not so sure that they're going to win another championship with that squad," Parker said. "I'm not convinced of that. I don't have a pick but I'm still not convinced that Milwaukee's going back to the finals."

The Bucks will still have to compete with perennial contenders like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The team will also have to battle with budding young contenders like the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo & The Milwaukee Bucks Quest To Get Back To Title Contention

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Eastern Conference has continued to get deeper and deeper in recent years. However, the Bucks roster has seen little change since winning the Finals. Even though role players like Donte DiVincenzo and P.J. Tucker have parted ways with the franchise, much of the Bucks core will return.

With Antetokounmpo and the Bucks core returning, the front office was tasked with filling out an already-championship contending roster. The team's front office delivered. In addition to acquiring key role players like Jevon Carter, the team also picked up 3 & D threat Joe Ingles.

With an emphasis on defense, the bolstered Bucks roster will find themselves in a unique place when the season starts. Being the last team in the Eastern Conference to win a title, they are among the favorites to come out of the East.

Currently, there is no shortage of talent in the East. When trying to project the standings for the playoffs this offseason, it's hard to single out any team as Eastern Conference title contenders. The Bucks, Nets, Celtics, 76ers and Heat will all compete for the top spot in the East.

With time winding down until the season starts, we want to hear from you! Please give us your predictions on who you think will compete in the Eastern Conference Finals this year!

