Giannis Antetokounmpo and Breitling collaborate on a limited $24,495 chronometer showcasing the Bucks superstar's personal sense of style 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been a brand ambassador for the premium watch brand Breitling. The Milwaukee Bucks star has now taken his partnership with the brand to the next level, successfully collaborating with them to launch some new limited-edition chronometers.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Chronomat comes under the Chronomat B01 42 line of premium watches and focuses on reflecting the Bucks star's personal style and journey. Giannis announced the news to his followers on his Instagram story, sharing a post and accompanying it with fire emojis.

Antetokounmpo and Breitling collaborate on a limited $24,495 chronometer (Credits: @giannis_an34/Instagram)

The Giannis edition of the Chronomat B01 402 is listed for $24,495 on the official Breitling website. The collection has two unique pieces, one with a 40-mm steel Chronomat GMT and another with a 42-mm gold Chronomat B01 chronograph. Each piece represents Antetokounmpo's dynamic personality and his journey from Greece to an NBA superstar in Milwaukee.

The initials "GA", a basketball emblem, and the signature green color of the Milwaukee Bucks set the limited edition Giannis Antetokounmpo chronometers apart from other creations by the brand.

The Bucks star's season was cut short after he suffered an injury and was sidelined for the entire postseason. Milwaukee was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to produce his first scripted feature film

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to produce his first feature film, which is reported to be a heist comedy. The project is reported to be an Ocean's Eleven-style heist comedy set in Greece, and Studio Galazio and filmmaker Christopher André Marks are in charge of the project.

Marks is tasked with the writing and direction of the film, and has a veteran team including names like Adam B. Stern, Erika Aronson, Shani Hinto and more. The details of the story and the casting are currently kept secret until the official announcement.

Antetokounmpo's production and brand consulting company, Improbable Media will be handling the production of the project. The Bucks star launched the production house earlier this year alongside the ESPN analyst Jay Williams. The first project handled by the production house was the documentary "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.