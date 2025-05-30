Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t help but respect Sylvester Stallone for scaring off daughter’s boyfriend after he went to shake his hand

On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen siding with Sylvester Stallone after it was revealed he once scared off his daughter's boyfriend. The forward couldn't help but respect the movie star for scaring off his daughter's partner, who tried to shake his hand. The Greek Freak acknowledged the gesture by Stallone, as he vowed to do the same one day.
Antetokounmpo's response stemmed from a snippet shared on Instagram by a handle named alphamotivation0. The account reshared a snippet from Sophia and Sistine Stallone's podcast 'Unwaxed', which featured their father. The clip showed the daughters reminiscing over a moment where Sylvester Stallone scared off Sophia's boyfriend.
"I brought my high school boyfriend over for the first time, meeting the parents, and do you remember what you did when you shook his hand? You were tight, you gripped it ... and after you said. Next time, shake my hand like a man," she recalled.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
This tactic by Stallone seemed to inspire the Bucks star, who was seen commenting on the post.
"Try me💯🙃," he wrote.
The forward later reposted the clip on his story, as he couldn't help but respect Stallone for his protective gesture.
"Me in 20 years 💯," he captioned the story.
Antetokounmpo has three children with his wife Mariah Riddlesprigge: sons Liam and Maverick Shay, and daughter Eva Brooke.
Giannis Antetokounmpo invites Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Greek league as his Saudi future remains unclear
Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen inviting soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Greece, as his future in Saudi Arabia remains unclear. The former Real Madrid forward is out of contract with Al-Nasar in June, and the Greek Freak seems eager to get him to the Greek league.
Ronaldo was seen posting a cryptic post on Instagram at the end of the season, hinting at the possibility of a move in the summer.
" This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," he wrote.
Antetokounmpo commented on the post as he actively tried to recruit Ronaldo to the Greek first division.
"Come and play in Greece," he commented.
"Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aek, Paok," he wrote, listing the clubs in Greece.
"I am not picky. Whatever you want."
Giannis' active recruitment of Ronaldo comes amid questions over his Bucks future. The forward is expected to leave Milwaukee during the off-season, as he hunts for his second NBA title.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.