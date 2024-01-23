Giannis Antetokounmpo comically credits mom Veronica Antetokounmpo's latest single for Khris Middleton's milestone night  

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in fun spirits after Khris Middleton climbed up to third among Milwaukee Bucks' franchise scoring leaders on Monday night. Giannis hilariously credited his mom, Veronica Antetokounmpo, for Middleton's success.

Veronica recently produced her latest single 'Count Your Blessings,' on multiple streaming platforms. Giannis used Middleton's big night, promoting his mom's latest single.

He told reporters that his teammate was listening to the solo before their game against the Pistons, which inspired him to achieve his phenomenal milestone.

"My mom has a new song out there: 'Count Your Blessings,' go listen to it," Giannis said. "You can stream it on on Spotify, Apple Music, all the platforms that you can stream music on ...

"This is what Khris was listening before the game ... That's why he became the third all-time leading scorer of the Bucks," Giannis joked.

Khris Middleton needed 25 points to surpass Glenn Robinson on the Bucks' all-time scoring list. He scored 26 on 9-of-14 shooting, helping the Bucks secure a 122-113 win over the Detroit Pistons. He trails Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among the Bucks' franchise scoring leaders.

Giannis has scored 17,558 points and counting, while Abdul-Jabbar finished his Bucks' career with 14,211 career points. Middelton could pass Abdul-Jabbar over the next two years.

'Count Your Blessings' is Giannis Antetokounmpo's mom Veronica Antetokounmpo's debut single

Veronica Antetokounmpo seems to be exploring new ventures in her life after her first step into the world of music. Veronica's 'Count Your Blessings' song is her debut song. She only uploaded it on her YouTube on Saturday. 5,300 people have streamed the song on YouTube.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest promotion, the numbers could soon be up. Meanwhile, the song has racked up 1236 streams on Spotify.com. The single is sung, written and composed by Veronica.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's mom Veronica played a huge part in his journey

Giannis Antetokounmpo's early life struggles are well documented. He even grew up without citizenship until he was 18. His parents worked in Greece without a work permit.

However, Giannis' mom and dad provided and supported him and his three brothers, Thanasis, Alex and Kostas. Giannis and Thanasis helped their parents by illegally selling watches and bags on the streets until the former was 17, a year away from making the NBA draft.

His mom, Veronica, worked alongside his father Charles, and ensured their best not to make the kids' lives a daily struggle while helping them grow in their endeavors to become professional athletes despite the hardships. Giannis called Veronica his 'true hero' upon accepting his first MVP award in 2019.

Giannis thanked her for believing in him and his brothers and called her the 'foundation' of their family. Veronica frequently posts about her sons on her Instagram and is in attendance for their games.

