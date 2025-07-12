Giannis Antetokounmpo drops candid reaction on ex-teammate Damian Lillard's latest Greek Warrior Achilles tattoo

After just two seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo has parted ways with Damian Lillard, who was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on July 1. It appears, though, that Antetokounmpo remains fond of his former running mate.

Ad

On Friday, Antetokounmpo went on Instagram to share a photo of Lillard's new leg tattoo, which depicts the former Bucks guard slaying the mythical Greek warrior Achilles with a bow and arrow. To show his excitement over Lillard's new tattoo, Antetokounmpo posted 100 point emojis and a fire emoji in the photo's caption.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to Damian Lillard's new tattoo. Credit: Antetokounmpo/IG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tattoo, which has since gone viral, carries layers of meaning for the two ex-teammates. On the one hand, this tattoo can be taken as Lillard's latest mission statement as he recovers from an Achilles injury that he sustained in Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the lore of Achilles is an integral part of the mythology emanating from Greece, Antetokounmpo's home country. The allusion to Greek culture evokes memories of the brief time that Lillard and Antetokounmpo spent playing with each other.

After Lillard was released by the Bucks two weeks ago, NBA insider Chris Haynes provided an update on how the Greek Freak was said to have reacted.

"BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me," Haynes tweeted.

Ad

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes LINK BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me.

Ad

Meanwhile, after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the Bucks organization had informed Antetokounmpo of their intention to sign Myles Turner, Lillard posted a meme that indicated some bubbling resentment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As such, it's unclear whether Lillard will reciprocate the positive vibes that Antetokounmpo sent his way because of his tattoo.

Bucks GM comments on communication with Giannis Antetokounmpo: "We talk to him all the time"

As for Antetokounmpo, there is still uncertainty surrounding his stint in Milwaukee amidst all the speculations that he is contemplating a move elsewhere.

Ad

As per a Tweet by Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm, GM Jon Horst and the Bucks front office continue to regularly communicate with Antetokounmpo as they look to secure his future with the team.

"We're talking about an over 10 year-relationship. We talk to Giannis all the time," Horst said. "Our coaches are with Giannis working him out. Our strength coaches are working him out. I'll go visit him after summer league."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With the departure of Lillard and longtime center Brook Lopez, as well as the addition of Turner, the Bucks have an urgent need to lock down Antetokounmpo's commitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More