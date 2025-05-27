Giannis Antetokounmpo drops wholesome reaction to getting crossed up by kid with James Harden-esque stepback move 

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was crossed up on the court by a kid in a basketball camp. He gave a wholesome reaction after, suggesting that he allowed it to happen on purpose.

In a video shared Monday by Overtime on X/Twitter, the one-time NBA champion can be seen playing defense against a kid on top of the key. The kid then put a James Harden-like stepback move to create separation from "The Greek Freak" and drained a 3-pointer.

The post was captioned:

"This kid had Giannis lost."

Antetokounmpo addressed what happened soon after, resharing the same video and giving his take on it:

"I hope if you are blessed to be in the position that I am, you let a kid believe that he crossed you over."

Antetokounmpo is now deep into the offseason after the Bucks' playoff bid came to an end in the opening round at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, losing in five games.

But despite another early exit in the postseason, Antetokounmpo had another banner campaign, finishing with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 67 games. He went on to finish third in the MVP voting while earning his seventh straight All-NBA First Team selection.

Insider says Bucks trying to hold on to Giannis Antetokounmpo amid trade talks

Following another early exit in the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has been rendered uncertain. An NBA insider, however, said the Bucks are trying to hold on to their all-time best player and convincing him to stay and build a title team around him.

Mark Stein wrote Monday that the Bucks are determined to have the two-time NBA MVP stay despite the postseason heartbreaks they have suffered the past few seasons.

Stein wrote via SI.com:

"Some insight, namely, on the Bucks' approach to trying to convince him to stay. Word is that the Bucks are trying to build a good bit of their case for convincing Antetokounmpo to give them another shot to build a title team around him by loudly reminding him about the current state of the Eastern Conference."

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty

The Bucks were booted out from the playoffs in the first round for the third straight year. Injuries took their toll on the team once again, with All-Star guard Damian Lillard going out with an Achilles injury, leaving Antetokounmpo to do much of the heavy lifting.

In the aftermath, talk has been rife that Antetokounmpo is seriously considering leaving his team of 12 years for a chance to win another title somewhere else.

