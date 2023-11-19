Giannis Antetokounmpo eclipses Kevin Garnett's notable NBA record that stood tall for 16 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Milwaukee Bucks star beat Kevin Garnett's record to become the youngest player to register 16,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists.

Garnett had held the record for 16 years, achieving the incredible accolade at 29 years and 199 days. Antetokounmpo broke the record when he notched up his fifth rebound against the Mavs.

The "Greek Freak" did so at 28 years and 347 days. The achievement has further solidified his status as a deserving member of the NBA 75 list. With many more years ahead of him, Antetokounmpo could break a few more records before he retires.

Looking back at the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ascent to NBA stardom is a remarkable journey that epitomizes dedication, perseverance and raw talent. Hailing from Greece, he emerged as a diamond in the rough, gradually transforming into one of the league's most dominant forces.

When he had entered the league in 2013, he was a little-known talent with a scrawny build. Antetokounmpo's initial seasons in professional basketball were characterized by untapped promise and occasional flashes of excellence. He did display an unmatched blend of physical attributes encompassing size, athleticism and adaptability, though.

The turning point in his career came when he earned his first NBA MVP award in the 2018-19 season. By that point, Antetokounmpo's hard work in transforming his body and improving his game paid off.

His dominance at both ends of the floor, coupled with his leadership and dedication, propelled him to the league's pinnacle. His ability to score, rebound, defend and facilitate made him a game-changer.

Antetokounmpo's ascension peaked in 2021 when he steered the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship. His remarkable display during the Finals, especially a phenomenal 50-point performance in the pivotal Game 6, cemented his place in history, underscoring his unwavering resolve to secure victory.

Beyond his on-court achievements, Giannis Antetokounmpo's charisma, humility and commitment to his team and community have endeared him to fans worldwide.

His journey from a relatively unknown prospect to a multiple-time MVP and NBA champion serves as an inspiring narrative of perseverance and dedication, solidifying his place among the league's elite and etching his name in NBA history.