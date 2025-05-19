Giannis Antetokounmpo for Evan Mobley ‘done deal,’ Bill Simmons proposes polarizing trade idea

On Sunday, sportswriter Bill Simmons proposed a polarizing trade idea involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Evan Mobley. The Ringer CEO suggested a direct swap between the two players and claimed it would be a "done deal" for both parties. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated in the playoffs and will be looking to bolster their roster during the offseason.

During an episode of his podcast, Simmons was seen discussing a potential trade between the two Eastern Conference teams with his co-host, Ryen Russillo. The former ESPN writer presented a "straight-up" swap between the reigning DPOY and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Mobley for Giannis straight up, what do you think? straight up. He's six and a half years younger, call it in right now," he said.

Simmons' trade idea was quickly accepted by Russillio, too, as he believed both teams would benefit from the trade. The duo continued to expand on this polarizing idea, with the Ringer CEO labelling it a "great trade."

Despite the idea being great on paper, the duo failed to acknowledge the second apron restrictions. A fan was quick to point this out in the comments.

"Over here laughing hysterically at the number of people who do not understand the second apron restrictions," he replied.

The fan pointed out that the trade would be hindered by restrictions, as the second apron prevents a team from adding multiple players or cash to the deal. He also emphasized that the Cavaliers cannot accept a larger salary package than the one they are sending out, which would be the case if they were to straight swap Mobley for Giannis.

Though an attractive idea, the trade notion lacked substance and was purely hypothetical, as it couldn't be practically implemented.

Bill Simmons discusses the "strange" NBA season, as new teams emerge in the conference finals

Former ESPN personnel Bill Simmons expressed his thoughts on a "strange" NBA season on the 'Bill Simmons Podcast.' He, alongside co-host Ryen Russilio went live after the Game 7 tie between the OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, giving their take on the game and more.

Speaking of the final four teams this year, Simmons believed it was a "strange" season. He explained how teams doing great at the start of the decade were no longer part of the elite group, making it an interesting watch.

"You have these teams in the first half of the decade that seemed like they were going to be the defining team of the decade. Tatum's Celtics, Jokic's Nuggets, Giannis and the Bucks, Luka and the Mavs ... and now it feels like all those windows are closed or in danger of closing, which I think is notable. I think this is a very strange season all of a sudden," he remarked. (2:27 onwards)

The conference finals feature the Knicks returning after a 20-year absence, while the Thunder will make their first appearance of this decade. On the other hand, the Pacers and the Timberwolves made a conference final run last season but will be hopeful of making it to the Finals this term.

