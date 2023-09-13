Giannis Antetokounmpo is following LeBron James' "$50,000 move", in learning post-game moves from Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to return to the NBA Finals. The two-time MVP will be working out with NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon before the new NBA season starts, but Olajuwon's tutelage doesn't come cheap.

In 2012, Kelly Dwyer of Yahoo Sports revealed that Olajuwon's fee is $50,000 per week. Dwyer noted how "The Dream's" fee came to light when former New York Knicks standout Amar'e Stoudemire discussed working out with Olajuwon.

However, that didn't stop LeBron James from spending time working with the legendary big man during the 2011 NBA lockout. Of course, $50,000 for an NBA player isn't a ridiculous sum of money to spend, especially if the training takes your game to the next level.

On the "48 Minutes" podcast, Antetokounmpo said that he will be spending "a few days" with Olajuwon as he looks to learn from one of the greatest big men ever to grace the NBA hardwood.

“This season, for the training camp, I have a trip that I’m going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I love his game, and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I’m going to spend with him, it’s going to be a blessing.”

Given Antetokounmp's ability to penetrate defensea, along with his elite size, length and athleticism, working with Olajuwon could be the perfect step in his evolution.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his Milwaukee Bucks teammates to show commitment

According to Spotrac, Giannis Antetokounmpo has two years remaining in his current contract, and a further year as a player option.

However, earlier this summer, during an interview with the New York Times, "The Greek Freak" put the Milwaukee Bucks on notice, as he refused to commit to signing an extension with the franchise.

"Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know," Antetokounmpo said.

"I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly looking to continue improving his game. Working with Hakeem Olajuwon would be great for his development. Antetokounmpo wants to see a similar commitment from the Bucks and his teammates. Otherwise, he could end up chasing championships elsewhere.